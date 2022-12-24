Read full article on original website
Mayoral year in review: Saratoga Springs celebrated 25 years with growth, major projects
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Once known...
Mayoral year in review: New parks, growth and services highlight 2022 in Springville
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Springville Mayor...
Candidate filing period opens for Utah House seat
With the announcement on Dec. 21 that Utah Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, would be stepping down from office, focus turned to the future and who would sit in the seat going into the 2023 legislative general session. The Utah County Republican Party announced Monday their schedule of events, culminating with...
Mayoral year in review: Airport terminal, city hall top Provo’s 2022 accomplishments
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Provo Mayor...
Andrew Del Bates
Andrew Del Bates, 51, was born on April 7th, 1971 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed in his sleep on December 17, 2022. Words strung together can’t adequately express how much this mountain of a man will be missed. He is survived by the love of his life, Jen Lyman; his beautiful daughters, Makayla Golden (Taylor) and Harlie Bates (Isaac); the grandchildren whom he was so proud to be Pappy to, Quentin (Q), Paxtin (P), and his grandchild-to-be; his beloved mother Susan Jeffs (Tony) who he felt so grateful to become even closer to in the past few years; his brothers Matt Bates and Levi Bates (Joanie); his sister Brooke Fieger (Brian); his Ma Griswold Jeri Brady, his ride-or-die brother Jason Mardell (Sarah), and the many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Drew. He is preceded in death by the Papa of all Papas Master Bates, Leland Maycroft Bates, who Drew studied under as a young Padawan Learner to later become the constant and amazing Jedi of a father that he was.
Lois Larsen Haney
Lois Larsen Haney, 85, of Salem, Utah passed away on December 24, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Mapleton garage fire early Wednesday started by explosion
Explosions rang out from a Mapleton neighborhood early Wednesday, setting off a fire that was quickly controlled but remains under investigation. The Mapleton Fire Department received a call at 2:59 a.m. that a garage was on fire in the area of 700 E. Maple Street. “Residents in the area called...
Lucille Haight Tuttle
Lucille Haight Tuttle passed away December 21, 2022. Lu was born to Raymond Higbee Haight and Jennie Rogerson Haight on September 4, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a child during WWII. Her family spent as much time as they could at her uncle’s cabin up on the Weber River, and many of her fondest childhood memories are from those times at the cabin. She attended East High School in Salt Lake and the University of Utah, where she met Donald J Tuttle. They were married July 14, 1955.
Utah County couple wins $25K for digital art now on display in Times Square
Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University students often have healthy rivalries that bring notoriety to the schools, like a basketball game or seeing who can collect the most in a food drive. However, there are times when the two schools have Wolverines and Cougars coming together to work on...
Man rescued after 40-foot fall at Bridal Veil Falls
A 29-year-old man is in the Utah Valley Hospital recuperating from a 40-foot fall at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. A call came to emergency dispatchers at 11:09 a.m. Monday that the man had fallen while ice climbing near the falls. He sustained a broken arm and back injury, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter got him down and an ambulance took him to Utah Valley Hospital’s trauma center. His name has not been released.
Provo representative Robertson steps down from Utah House
Just weeks after earning reelection to the Utah House of Representatives, Provo’s Adam Robertson announced late Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the legislative body. “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators. We are lucky to have the caliber of individuals serving, on both sides...
UDOT, BYU and Provo hope to start realignment of University Ave. and Canyon this summer
The Utah Department of Transportation, Provo City and Brigham Young University held a joint public online hearing Tuesday to present and discuss an intersection change at University Ave and Canyon Road by the old Provo High School. The need for a design change has been a topic of discussion since...
Five local businesses receive recognition in Orem
More than 40 Orem businesses were nominated in three award categories to become the city’s Stand-out Businesses of the Year. The awards were presented by Councilmember LaNae Millett on Dec. 13 to five recognized companies. The three categories include: community engagement, innovation and historic. The winners include PilmerPR for...
Richard S. Dixon
Our wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and brother Richard S. Dixon, age 76, passed away on December 21, 2022, after battling with the heartbreaking disease Lewy Body Dementia. Richard was born on December 9, 1946, in Provo, Utah. He was the youngest of five children born to Glen and Elva Schemensky...
UDOT to hold public online meeting on rebuild of Provo intersection
The Utah Department of Transportation is inviting Provo residents and businesses to attend an online public meeting to discuss plans to rebuild the intersection of University Avenue/U.S. 189 and Canyon Road near Brigham Young University. At the meeting, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the project team will present the proposed design...
Carol Ann Goldsberry
Our beloved Carol Ann Goldsberry passed away at the age of 90 on December 16th, 2022 in Orem, UT. Carol was born January 6th, 1932 in Nampa, Idaho to Moroni Allen and Mary Leota Hansen. After graduating from Boise High School, she met Richard William Goldsberry. The two fell in love and were quickly engaged. They were married on May 1, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Zions Bank assistant manager in Manti to retire after 33 years of service
MANTI — Zions Bank will host a Dec. 30 open house for senior assistant branch manager Eileen Howe, who is retiring after more than 33 years at Zions Bank in Manti. The public is invited to stop by Zions Bank’s Manti branch, 1 S. Main St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Dec. 30 to visit with Howe and enjoy light refreshments.
Sanpete Pantry will have first-ever online auction
The Sanpete County food pantry is holding an online auction on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. This is the first-ever such event for the Sanpete Pantry, and plans are to have the auction annually, in December from now on. All donations received will stay in and benefit people...
12th Annual Boxing Day Salon brings music to Monday evening
Composer Christian Asplund, a professor of music at Brigham Young University, has been introducing area residents to the intimate settings of music salons for nearly 25 years. A music salon generally offers instrumental music that is light, pleasing to the ear and often sentimental. It is suitable for the drawing room rather than the concert hall, according to Google.
Sub for Santa’s Golden Angels still need help
While many residents think about helping families through the United Way of Utah County’s Sub for Santa program — as of Tuesday 41 families still need volunteer Santas — there are others in the community that can go unnoticed who are in need of Christmas cheer. These...
