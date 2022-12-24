Andrew Del Bates, 51, was born on April 7th, 1971 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed in his sleep on December 17, 2022. Words strung together can’t adequately express how much this mountain of a man will be missed. He is survived by the love of his life, Jen Lyman; his beautiful daughters, Makayla Golden (Taylor) and Harlie Bates (Isaac); the grandchildren whom he was so proud to be Pappy to, Quentin (Q), Paxtin (P), and his grandchild-to-be; his beloved mother Susan Jeffs (Tony) who he felt so grateful to become even closer to in the past few years; his brothers Matt Bates and Levi Bates (Joanie); his sister Brooke Fieger (Brian); his Ma Griswold Jeri Brady, his ride-or-die brother Jason Mardell (Sarah), and the many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Drew. He is preceded in death by the Papa of all Papas Master Bates, Leland Maycroft Bates, who Drew studied under as a young Padawan Learner to later become the constant and amazing Jedi of a father that he was.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO