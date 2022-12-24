Br 040 Entre os Km 270 e 269, Sao Goncalo do Abaete, State of Minas Gerais 38790-000 Brazil. The Hotel Tia Dora is located in a farby the BR 040 between the Kms 270-269 just about 300 hundred meters from the highway. Although we have 5 different types of rooms, we recommend the ones by the pool: . Standard by the restaurant and reception; . Standard with a porch by the garden, air conditioner, a minibar and a TV; . Standard with a porch by the garden, air conditioner, a minibar and a TV, (wheelchair adapted); . Pool view, Split air conditioner, a porch, a minibar and a TV; . VIP with a pool view, a porch, minibar and TV with Premium channels. Most of our rooms have air conditioner, minibar, TV, a double bed and a twin bad (if travelling with your family, please check on room availability and family bed set up before booking). It has a restaurant with a delicious gourmet Menu chosen by Tia Dora. There is also a pool, a Brunswick and a ping-pong table. And the farm has about 100 hectares for jogging, running or walking. Fishing is optional by the river.

2 DAYS AGO