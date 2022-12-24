ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTV

Gov. Cooper asking for report after thousands lose power at Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers are asking what happened after spending Christmas weekend without power. Duke Energy says temps were colder than anticipated causing huge demand and equipment failure. In that kind of situation, they would divert energy from another grid, typically out of state. But because this storm was so far-reaching, there was no power to be shared.
WBTV

‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman dies in New York blizzard

CHARLOTTE, NC

