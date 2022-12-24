Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Gov. Cooper asking for report after thousands lose power at Christmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers are asking what happened after spending Christmas weekend without power. Duke Energy says temps were colder than anticipated causing huge demand and equipment failure. In that kind of situation, they would divert energy from another grid, typically out of state. But because this storm was so far-reaching, there was no power to be shared.
WBTV
SCDMV offices hit red light in network outage, online transactions unaffected
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it cannot currently process any transactions. The agency said on its Facebook page it is experiencing a “statewide network outage.”. Agency spokesperson Maranda Williams said they do not yet know what caused the outage or have a...
WBTV
‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
WBTV
Charlotte woman dies in New York blizzard
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
WBTV
N.C. House representatives request Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok from government devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Two North Carolina State House representatives penned a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday, requesting the ban of social media app TikTok from all state government devices. Rep. Jason Saine of Lincoln County and Rep. Jon Hardister of Guilford County, signed the letter, calling the...
Comments / 1