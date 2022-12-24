Read full article on original website
We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide
I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
michiganradio.org
More rescue plan money to make its way through Michigan communities in 2023
Hundreds of millions of dollars in rescue act funding from the federal government will be making its way through Michigan communities in 2023. Michigan cities and counties received a total of more than $4 billion dollars in local funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Local governments have until 2024...
wkar.org
Learning how to recover from a skid on Michigan's icy roads | Messages from the Mitten
Driving during Michigan’s winters is not for the faint of heart. Icy conditions have led many drivers to skid into a frantic situation. Unfortunately, it’s not something we can fully avoid considering winter weather conditions can last months here. As part of our series Messages from the Mitten,...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
wcmu.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,927 new cases, 110 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and deaths have gone down this week. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,927 new cases of COVID and 110 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,561, a drop from last...
awesomemitten.com
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
laprensanewspaper.com
Winter COVID surge begins in Michigan’s nursing homes
– A significant winter surge of COVID-19 appears to be gaining a foothold in nursing homes here in Michigan and across the country, with cases among nursing home residents and staff rapidly accelerating in the past three weeks. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, resident deaths nationwide rose by 26% in the four-week period ending November 20 as compared to the previous four week period ending October 23.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
Changes are coming to Michigan's unemployment system
(CBS DETROIT) - Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, director of the UIA. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Michigan reports 10,927 new COVID-19 cases, 110 deaths over past week
The Michigan health department reported 10,927 COVID-19 cases over the last week. There also were 110 new reported deaths over the last week. Michigan now has a total of 2,988,654 cases and 40,767 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. This includes both confirmed and probable cases.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan
The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
