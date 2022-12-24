ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
TAMPA, FL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Many in metro Atlanta still without running water after holiday freeze

JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – Thousands across north and central Georgia still do not have running water after the weekend freeze caused countless water main breaks. “Walked in the restaurant and they say they don’t have any water due to the water burst,” said Antoine Simpson, who was trying to eat dinner with his family in Jackson. “So, right now you look around there are a lot of places closed, so we just don’t have nothing to eat,” he said.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Early morning crash in Monroe kills driver, injures passenger

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One was killed and another was injured in a single vehicle crash early Wednesday in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to the site of the wreck on I-75 South near mile marker 186 around 3:24 in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a dead male and called for deputies to come investigate.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Burst pipes cause Warner Robins restaurant to close for repairs

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins restaurant is closed for repairs after water pipes burst. Props Steak and Seafood announced on Facebook on Monday that pipes in the sprinkler system burst, flooding the restaurant. Management says that they apologize for any inconvenience and that Props hopes to return...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in Monroe County car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Baldwin County suffers water shortages due to water main breaks from cold temperatures

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The City of Milledgeville provided an update to residents Tuesday night:. “Many of the system water main failures that were located throughout the holiday, when the weather did not allow for repair, have been repaired. We continue to have repairs to make and anticipate we will find other failures, which need repairing before this event is over. These repairs, as well as continued isolation of a section of the water system, has allowed the system to continue to pressurize today, as tanks continued to fill. Many customers will find they have some water, but it will take a few more days for the system to recover and full restoration to be reached. With this being the case, please continue to conserve water for the next few days as the system continues to recover.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $2.49M Pure Gem is a Dream Comes True Waiting for You in Fort Valley, GA

The Estate in Fort Valley is a luxurious home for you to enjoy breathtaking outdoor and indoor living now available for sale. This home located at 575 Holland Rd, Fort Valley, Georgia; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,311 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Balletto (478 333-5547)- Golden Key Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

Two men found dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after being exposed to the cold over the weekend. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 43 year old John Ragin was found in a parking deck behind Truist bank Saturday afternoon around 3:45. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man identified as 48 year old James Leon Birch was found by a tool shed in the 3900 block of PioNono Circle.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy