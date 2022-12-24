Read full article on original website
Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
'It's really cold out here': Tubman Museum working to keep families warm
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is asking for your help in keeping the community warm. On December 15th, the museum started a winter coat drive. They asked the community to donate a new or gently used coat to benefit those without one. Executive Director, Herold Young, says they've...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Many in metro Atlanta still without running water after holiday freeze
JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – Thousands across north and central Georgia still do not have running water after the weekend freeze caused countless water main breaks. “Walked in the restaurant and they say they don’t have any water due to the water burst,” said Antoine Simpson, who was trying to eat dinner with his family in Jackson. “So, right now you look around there are a lot of places closed, so we just don’t have nothing to eat,” he said.
Burst pipes leave animal rescue scrambling to water 75 animals, community steps up to help
MACON, Ga. — An animal rescue in Macon affected by burst water pipes was saved by members of their community when it came to figuring out a solution on providing water for the 75 animals they care for. “When the temperatures dropped we had our water pipes bust,” said...
41nbc.com
Early morning crash in Monroe kills driver, injures passenger
WMAZ
'No call Christmas morning': Macon mother mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
Sheila Fowler says she spoke to her son every day. She knew something was wrong when he didn't call Christmas morning.
wgxa.tv
Burst pipes cause Warner Robins restaurant to close for repairs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins restaurant is closed for repairs after water pipes burst. Props Steak and Seafood announced on Facebook on Monday that pipes in the sprinkler system burst, flooding the restaurant. Management says that they apologize for any inconvenience and that Props hopes to return...
'Mama, I love you,': Macon woman mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — Sheila Fowler got a call she'll never forget on Christmas morning: her son, James Leon Burch Jr., was dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes Burch died from the cold this weekend, just a day after another man, John Ragin, died the same way on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Monroe County car crash
'Worst time for this to be happening': Search for Milledgeville water main break continues
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The hunt for the big water main break in Milledgeville is still underway. City leaders focused on fixing the more minor water leaks around the city and handing out water to folks who've been without it since Sunday night. City Manager Hank Griffeth has put out...
City of Milledgeville sets up water distribution center for those affected by outages
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is setting up a water distribution center for people who are currently without water after winter weather has caused major outages throughout the city on Tuesday. They say distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parham Kitchen on the grounds of...
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
41nbc.com
Baldwin County suffers water shortages due to water main breaks from cold temperatures
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The City of Milledgeville provided an update to residents Tuesday night:. “Many of the system water main failures that were located throughout the holiday, when the weather did not allow for repair, have been repaired. We continue to have repairs to make and anticipate we will find other failures, which need repairing before this event is over. These repairs, as well as continued isolation of a section of the water system, has allowed the system to continue to pressurize today, as tanks continued to fill. Many customers will find they have some water, but it will take a few more days for the system to recover and full restoration to be reached. With this being the case, please continue to conserve water for the next few days as the system continues to recover.
Monroe County dealing with water issues hit critically low levels after cold blast
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People in north Monroe County are also dealing with water problems tonight. Today, the county said the situation turned into an emergency after a water system that serves neighborhoods around high falls hit critically low levels. "When we first started using the bathroom, you could...
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
luxury-houses.net
The City of Milledgeville water department issues boil advisory for certain areas
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville’s Water Department has issued a boiled water advisory for several locations across the city after cold temperature have impacted their water system on Tuesday. The advisory is in place for all of the area of the city’s system north of MLK,...
41nbc.com
Two men found dead
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after being exposed to the cold over the weekend. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 43 year old John Ragin was found in a parking deck behind Truist bank Saturday afternoon around 3:45. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man identified as 48 year old James Leon Birch was found by a tool shed in the 3900 block of PioNono Circle.
