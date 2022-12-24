Read full article on original website
Pritzker continued COVID-19 ‘disaster’ proclamation for all of 2022
(WTVO) — Even though President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s virus-related disaster proclamation was in place throughout 2022. As of this report, Illinois has been under a coronavirus disaster edict since March 2020. As most states moved into the endemic stage of COVID-19, in […]
Illinois Year In Review: Pritzker continued COVID-19 disaster all of 2022
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s most recent COVID-19 disaster proclamation continues through Jan. 8. He maintains the measure is needed to capture federal dollars. Since March 2020, Pritzker has issued 33 months worth of COVID-19 disaster proclamations that included dozens of executive orders. In February, Pritzker’s...
Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates
A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
Illinois to recognize new state symbols in 2023
SPRINGFIELD – A new snake and a new rock will be added to the state list of official symbols in 2023. Gentry Heiple, a seventh grader at Carterville Junior High campaigned to have the eastern milksnake named the official state snake. Two groups of students from Pleasantdale Middle School and Maplebrook Elementary School petitioned to have dolostone named the official state rock of Illinois. The bills making the choices official passed the Illinois House in 2022.
Illinois loses more residents in '22 than any year on record
CHICAGO – Illinois experienced its largest population decline since the state started shrinking nine years ago. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022. The trend is driven by residents moving to other...
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
Discover the Snowiest Place in Illinois
The Land of Lincoln, Illinois, is one of the most well-known states in the United States. It’s home to many notable cities, such as Chicago, its largest city. However, do you know the most notable city regarding weather? While Illinois is no stranger to snow, one place is more familiar with frigid weather than any other city in the state. Keep reading below to discover the snowiest place in Illinois!
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader
Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
More Than 180 New Illinois Laws Will Go Into Effect in 2023. Here's The Full List
From guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, to a student helpline, to establishing a state snake, nearly 200 new laws will go into effect in Illinois at the start of 2023. In total, 187 new laws will go into effect in 2023, with the majority...
5 new laws taking effect in Illinois in 2023
Here’s a look at some of the laws taking effect in Illinois next year. With the start of the new year comes new laws going into effect in Illinois, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. More than 180 laws are taking effect Jan. 1. We’re taking a closer...
Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September. ...
A College in Illinois makes list of “Successful & Happy” Alumni
If your goal when you leave college is to be happy, and successful then apparently there is one school in Illinois that can definitely help you achieve that. Which school from the Land of Lincoln made the list of Top 25 Colleges with the Happiest, Most Successful Alumni?. The University...
Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
ICC: Low-income discount rates for electric, natural gas residential customers ‘appropriate’
Comprehensive report includes recommendations for implementation. Pursuant to a provision of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, a comprehensive study by the Illinois Commerce Commission (“Commission” or “ICC”) has concluded that low-income discount rates for electric and natural gas customers are appropriate for Illinois. On Dec....
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
License plate fees for low-income seniors, disabled drivers, to drop in IL
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Wednesday. A news release says under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect January 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA’s Benefit Access Program […]
IDPH reports Randolph and 88 Illinois counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19
CHICAGO – With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the New Year’s holiday season this weekend, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating at concerning levels, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to celebrate the holiday safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.
