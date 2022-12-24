ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wglc.net

Illinois to recognize new state symbols in 2023

SPRINGFIELD – A new snake and a new rock will be added to the state list of official symbols in 2023. Gentry Heiple, a seventh grader at Carterville Junior High campaigned to have the eastern milksnake named the official state snake. Two groups of students from Pleasantdale Middle School and Maplebrook Elementary School petitioned to have dolostone named the official state rock of Illinois. The bills making the choices official passed the Illinois House in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mendota Reporter

Illinois loses more residents in '22 than any year on record

CHICAGO – Illinois experienced its largest population decline since the state started shrinking nine years ago. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022. The trend is driven by residents moving to other...
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Illinois

The Land of Lincoln, Illinois, is one of the most well-known states in the United States. It’s home to many notable cities, such as Chicago, its largest city. However, do you know the most notable city regarding weather? While Illinois is no stranger to snow, one place is more familiar with frigid weather than any other city in the state. Keep reading below to discover the snowiest place in Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

5 new laws taking effect in Illinois in 2023

Here’s a look at some of the laws taking effect in Illinois next year. With the start of the new year comes new laws going into effect in Illinois, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. More than 180 laws are taking effect Jan. 1. We’re taking a closer...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

ICC: Low-income discount rates for electric, natural gas residential customers ‘appropriate’

Comprehensive report includes recommendations for implementation. Pursuant to a provision of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, a comprehensive study by the Illinois Commerce Commission (“Commission” or “ICC”) has concluded that low-income discount rates for electric and natural gas customers are appropriate for Illinois. On Dec....
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

IDPH reports Randolph and 88 Illinois counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19

CHICAGO – With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the New Year’s holiday season this weekend, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating at concerning levels, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to celebrate the holiday safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.
ILLINOIS STATE

