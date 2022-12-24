Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thelocalne.ws
Storm damage on Plum Island
NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – North Shore Today: Lynnfield Christmas Morning Fire Displaces Family – Rockport Woman Honored – Community Notes, Photos & Sports Schedule
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph. Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. Calm wind. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
communityadvocate.com
Emergency power shutdown to take place late Friday evening in Hudson
HUDSON – The Hudson Light and Power will conduct an emergency power shutdown to repair the issue that caused the town wide power outage last Friday. The repair will take place Friday, Dec. 30 late at night and will continue into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31 between midnight and 2 a.m.
Merrimack Premium Outlets closed after rockslide causes gas leak
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A popular shopping center in New Hampshire was shut down after a rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings just after 7 a.m., according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Boston 25 News
Popular New Hampshire shopping center shut down after rockslide causes gas leak
A popular shopping center in New Hampshire has been shut down after rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
WCVB
Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer need...
Cold weather and faulty fire hydrants make it difficult to battle two fires
HAVERHILL, Ma — A challenging day for fire crews faced with bitter cold temperatures and fire hydrants that don’t work in the Merrimack Valley. Firefighters in Haverhill and Merrimac faced many challenges while battling house fires one day after Christmas. Two families at least, are trying to pick...
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Return to Rt. 4 in New Hampshire
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Often referred to as New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,”Great Bay is one of the most deeply recessed salt water marine estuaries on the East Coast. Varied marine life, open glassy water and little development, it’s a hidden gem to kayak or canoe on. https://greatbay.org/
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
NECN
UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
westfordcat.org
UPDATE: Officials warn of aggressive coyote in Westford
WESTFORD — The Westford Police Department is warning of an aggressive coyote that has been spotted across Westford. The department has received reports of people being confronted and bitten by an aggressive coyote. Reports note the coyote has been spotted near North Main Street, West Street and Groton Road.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
Wilmington Apple
Resident Raising Funds To Install Memorial Plaque At Walking Trail To Honor Wilmington Fallen Hero Jack Maguire
WILMINGTON, MA — At the 2022 Annual Town Meeting, residents unanimously supported a measure to name and dedicate a walking trail at Hathaway Acres in memory of John “Jack” Maguire, a Wilmington resident and Woburn Police Officer who was fatally shot responding to a robbery on December 26, 2010.
