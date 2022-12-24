Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio ski resort opens for the season
Brutally cold temperatures have kept many people indoors recently, but many are excited to hit the ski trails now that the Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort is open for the season.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
How things are returning to normal in Northeast Ohio after holiday weekend storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the major storm system, it appears as if Northeast Ohio has been returning to some sense of normalcy Monday morning with few issues to report. Highs in the area are expected to reach the 20s today with a chance for some additional light snow this afternoon and evening.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
newsnet5
Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers
CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite
Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants. A lot of those eateries have been right here in Ohio. Mashed, who did a...
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
North Olmsted mayor looks to 2023 with new master plan, Great Northern bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A year of planting seeds is what North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones expects for the community in 2023. “Next year in North Olmsted will be another step forward,” Jones said. “We really want the community to be engaged in shaping the future of North Olmsted. One thing I’m excited about is our new master plan.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Happy Endings DJs to Spin at Lake Affect Studios on Friday
Monthly dance party will bring the year to a close with a blowout party
Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place
After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
Dozens of residents have no heat at Akron apartment complex
Dozens of residents were left without heat and water due to frozen pipes over the holiday weekend but couldn't get ahold of Timber Top property managers.
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in Cleveland
Cleveland is home to a thriving food scene, and its burger joints are no exception. From creative and unique combinations to classic and hearty burgers, there's something for every burger lover in Cleveland.
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
