ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland

Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers

CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place

After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
WESTLAKE, OH
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
BEACHWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy