Texas State

600 ESPN El Paso

4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

2 Texas Casinos You Can Hit Up This New Year’s Eve!

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across. AND YES, you can hit one up just in time for New Year's Eve!
EAGLE PASS, TX
fox7austin.com

Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy’s failure to prepare for winter weather event

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick regarding Atmos Energy’s failure to prepare for the winter weather event last week. The Governor called on both of their respective agencies to investigate the failure to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in north...
AUSTIN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Two Texas panhandle colleges, two school districts getting grants for CTE programs

brownwoodnews.com

New Poll Reveals Texans Attitudes On Issues Ahead of 2023 Legislature.

A new poll was conducted this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin, revealing Texans’ attitudes on government, institutions, and certain issues. Polls like this aid in presenting the attitudes of Texans and where they stand when it comes to social, legislative, and institutional issues. The polling was conducted in the early part of December and 1,200 Texans were polled.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing

EL PASO, Texas-- The Texas National Guard installed more than 2 miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the city last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard Spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed. As of Monday, approximately 22,000 migrants were sleeping in The post The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
ktoy1047.com

Paxton applauds decision on Operation Lone Star

Attorney General Paxton has announced his support for a recent Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decision that will help ensure the prosecution of illegal aliens who attempt to enter Texas unlawfully. Operation Lone Star is a large-scale state program that was designed to combat illegal immigration and has resulted in...
TEXAS STATE

