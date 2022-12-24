Read full article on original website
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
2 Texas Casinos You Can Hit Up This New Year’s Eve!
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across. AND YES, you can hit one up just in time for New Year's Eve!
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy’s failure to prepare for winter weather event
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick regarding Atmos Energy’s failure to prepare for the winter weather event last week. The Governor called on both of their respective agencies to investigate the failure to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in north...
Two Texas panhandle colleges, two school districts getting grants for CTE programs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. The grants will be...
New Poll Reveals Texans Attitudes On Issues Ahead of 2023 Legislature.
A new poll was conducted this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin, revealing Texans’ attitudes on government, institutions, and certain issues. Polls like this aid in presenting the attitudes of Texans and where they stand when it comes to social, legislative, and institutional issues. The polling was conducted in the early part of December and 1,200 Texans were polled.
$34 billion authorized for Ike Dike, construction aimed to protect Texas Coast from hurricane impact
Officials say a disruption from a future hurricane like that of Ike, 13 years ago could have a massive impact on the economy and region.
The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing
EL PASO, Texas-- The Texas National Guard installed more than 2 miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the city last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard Spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed. As of Monday, approximately 22,000 migrants were sleeping in The post The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
Happiness doesn't grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found.
North Texas home prices decline for the fourth consecutive month
It’s bad news if you want to sell your home but great news if you’re a buyer. North Texas home prices have dropped for the fourth month in a row based on numbers from October, the most recent month where sales figures have been tabulated.
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy after harsh freeze
TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy, accusing them of being unprepared for the harsh winter weather system that occurred last week. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Gov. Abbott sent letters to both Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman...
Is Your Home Illegal? What Is Required in Texas Homes.
Who hasn't been awakened in the middle of the night by a chirping smoke detector or alarm? While it can be terribly inconvenient, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms can save your life. In fact, in Texas, smoke detectors and alarms are required by law in most homes. Texas is...
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
After underestimating demand, Texas electric grid operator gets federal permission to exceed air quality limit
The U.S. Department of Energy has cleared the way for Texas power plants to pollute more than is usually allowed, such as by burning dirtier fuel oil instead of natural gas, to keep the electricity on through Christmas morning. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s main...
Paxton applauds decision on Operation Lone Star
Attorney General Paxton has announced his support for a recent Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decision that will help ensure the prosecution of illegal aliens who attempt to enter Texas unlawfully. Operation Lone Star is a large-scale state program that was designed to combat illegal immigration and has resulted in...
