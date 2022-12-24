Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Fonda La Chona – An instant winner in my book
From the creators of Taqueria La Chona (who also happens to be one of my fav restaurants) comes their sister restaurant, which has taken over a former Jimmy’s Egg space at 1210 W. Pawnee. It’s the much anticipated Fonda La Chona, who recently opened in early December. ===========
Ring in the new year in Wichita with unique venues, unforgettable experiences
Concerts, parties and even a wedding venue are on tap for New Year’s Eve.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Pho Ong Gia Cali
This one may look familiar to some people. There’s a new Vietnamese restaurant that has taken over a space that was most recently occupied by Pho MC 2 at 1750 N. Broadway. Introducing Pho Ong Gia Cali who celebrated their grand opening earlier this month. If the menu looks familiar, that’s because it is. A couple of years ago, another Vietnamese restaurant by the name of Pho H&M used to be at this location. They closed, but the chef from Pho H&M is back and cooking in the new restaurant.
wichitabyeb.com
Korean hot dogs are back at Mochinut
Good news for foodies in town. When Mochinut opened in Wichita back in November, the chain based out of California featured mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs, boba and soft serve. Unfortunately, a supply chain issue caused them to be out of Korean hot dogs for a majority of the time they’ve been open. The popular Asian fusion treat is basically a hot dog, rice cake, or mozzarella cheese coated in batter which can be panko, french fry pieces, ramen, or hot Cheetos for example and then deep-fried.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
greatbendpost.com
Eugene 'Gene' Bugner, age 93
Eugene Herman “Gene” Bugner, 93 passed away on December 25, 2022, at Catholic Care Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 21, 1929 in Saint Joseph, KS to Mike and Rosa {Blasi} Bugner. On April 21, 1956 he married Darlene Davignon in Wichita, KS. A Great...
Southwest Airlines cancels flights at Wichita airport Tuesday
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Christmas Weekend Report: Friday, Dec. 23 – Monday, Dec. 26
Wellington Police Christmas weekend report from Friday, Dec. 23 – Monday, Dec. 26. •1:57 a.m. Officers investigated criminal trespass in the S. 1300 block E. Lincoln, Wellington. •3:30 a.m. Officers took a threat report in the 1300 block E. Lincoln, Wellington. 6:51 p.m. Officers responded to an Unattended Death...
Obee school sale due to close before year end
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is preparing to do its part in closing the sale of the Obee School property. A special meeting of the USD 313 Board of Education has been called for noon Wednesday at Union Valley Elementary in Hutchinson. On the agenda for that meeting...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
BCC Recognizes Nursing Graduates
EL DORADO, KAN. – The City of Mulvane had a front seat during Butler Community College’s nurses pinning last week when two residents, Class President Jonathon Serrano-Ramsey and Class Vice President Garrett Schaar lead their fellow graduates onto the gym floor. Ramsey is a graduate of Mulvane High School, Schaar a graduate of Derby.
Best of both worlds: Defense attorney by day, rockstar by night
Multitalented. It's just one word to describe criminal defense attorney and musician Dan Monnat.
Wellington Daily News
Pinnacle Picks Wellington
Newly formed Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC has selected Wellington as their new home. The company recently purchased the land, buildings and equipment that formerly housed the TECT facility located on North A Street. Now, Pinnacle owns these assets free and clear which required negotiating with both the property owner and the...
wichitabyeb.com
What else besides restaurants is open on Christmas Day?
What else besides restaurants is open on Christmas Day?. Looking for something to do besides eat and drink in Wichita? You’re in luck. There are some businesses open on Christmas Day to be aware of. Let’s get down to business so I can’t get back to family time.
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
Andover family displaced by tornado isn’t home for the holidays but still is grateful
Myriad things have contributed to delays in rebuilding Andover homes demolished by the April 29 tornado. One family has found a lot to be grateful for at their temporary home at Carpenter Place.
Missing Wichita girl found safe
The Wichita Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe.
Phone lines at Hutch Clinic are back up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic phone lines are back up. If your appointment was canceled due to this outage, the clinic will reach out to each patient directly. You can now call 620-669-2500 with questions, but the clinic is still unable to reschedule appointments from inbound calls, as those systems are not back up yet.
Man who walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility turns himself in
A convicted man has walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility.
