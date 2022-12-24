ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Fonda La Chona – An instant winner in my book

From the creators of Taqueria La Chona (who also happens to be one of my fav restaurants) comes their sister restaurant, which has taken over a former Jimmy’s Egg space at 1210 W. Pawnee. It’s the much anticipated Fonda La Chona, who recently opened in early December. ===========
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Pho Ong Gia Cali

This one may look familiar to some people. There’s a new Vietnamese restaurant that has taken over a space that was most recently occupied by Pho MC 2 at 1750 N. Broadway. Introducing Pho Ong Gia Cali who celebrated their grand opening earlier this month. If the menu looks familiar, that’s because it is. A couple of years ago, another Vietnamese restaurant by the name of Pho H&M used to be at this location. They closed, but the chef from Pho H&M is back and cooking in the new restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Korean hot dogs are back at Mochinut

Good news for foodies in town. When Mochinut opened in Wichita back in November, the chain based out of California featured mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs, boba and soft serve. Unfortunately, a supply chain issue caused them to be out of Korean hot dogs for a majority of the time they’ve been open. The popular Asian fusion treat is basically a hot dog, rice cake, or mozzarella cheese coated in batter which can be panko, french fry pieces, ramen, or hot Cheetos for example and then deep-fried.
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Eugene 'Gene' Bugner, age 93

Eugene Herman “Gene” Bugner, 93 passed away on December 25, 2022, at Catholic Care Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 21, 1929 in Saint Joseph, KS to Mike and Rosa {Blasi} Bugner. On April 21, 1956 he married Darlene Davignon in Wichita, KS. A Great...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Obee school sale due to close before year end

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is preparing to do its part in closing the sale of the Obee School property. A special meeting of the USD 313 Board of Education has been called for noon Wednesday at Union Valley Elementary in Hutchinson. On the agenda for that meeting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

BCC Recognizes Nursing Graduates

EL DORADO, KAN. – The City of Mulvane had a front seat during Butler Community College’s nurses pinning last week when two residents, Class President Jonathon Serrano-Ramsey and Class Vice President Garrett Schaar lead their fellow graduates onto the gym floor. Ramsey is a graduate of Mulvane High School, Schaar a graduate of Derby.
MULVANE, KS
Wellington Daily News

Pinnacle Picks Wellington

Newly formed Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC has selected Wellington as their new home. The company recently purchased the land, buildings and equipment that formerly housed the TECT facility located on North A Street. Now, Pinnacle owns these assets free and clear which required negotiating with both the property owner and the...
WELLINGTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What else besides restaurants is open on Christmas Day?

What else besides restaurants is open on Christmas Day?. Looking for something to do besides eat and drink in Wichita? You’re in luck. There are some businesses open on Christmas Day to be aware of. Let’s get down to business so I can’t get back to family time.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Phone lines at Hutch Clinic are back up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic phone lines are back up. If your appointment was canceled due to this outage, the clinic will reach out to each patient directly. You can now call 620-669-2500 with questions, but the clinic is still unable to reschedule appointments from inbound calls, as those systems are not back up yet.
HUTCHINSON, KS

