This one may look familiar to some people. There’s a new Vietnamese restaurant that has taken over a space that was most recently occupied by Pho MC 2 at 1750 N. Broadway. Introducing Pho Ong Gia Cali who celebrated their grand opening earlier this month. If the menu looks familiar, that’s because it is. A couple of years ago, another Vietnamese restaurant by the name of Pho H&M used to be at this location. They closed, but the chef from Pho H&M is back and cooking in the new restaurant.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO