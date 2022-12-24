Read full article on original website
Jackson-Maddox Road Well under boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System due to loss of system pressure. The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued the precautionary boil water advisory for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System. This advisory does include well connections in Byram and areas […]
Belhaven resident says main breaks have gone unrepaired for a year, despite being reported to the city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city of Jackson grapples to restore water pressure as part of yet another water crisis, one Belhaven resident says several major leaks on her street have gone unrepaired for at least a year. “You can come by and see it bubbling up. It’s not...
Crews looking for ‘smoking gun’ causing drop in Jackson’s water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson will be enlisting the help of the Mississippi State Department of Health to find what they believe is the “smoking gun” leading to the city’s latest water crisis. Days into the emergency, crews have repaired numerous leaks, but are still experiencing severe...
Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say they are frustrated and overwhelmed as they continue to battle water woes in the capital city. I spoke with a mother of three, who says she’s been without power and water since Friday night. “Everything is going to be all right. Y’all know...
Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks
UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water outages are being reported across Jackson days after city leaders announced a city-wide boil water advisory. Monday, Jeff Good, owner of three North Jackson restaurants, reported there was no water at Broad Street Bakery & Cafe. “We will not be able to open today, Monday...
City of Jackson under local state of emergency over city's low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a local state of emergency yesterday due to the city of Jackson's scattered low to no water pressure issues. According to the mayor's office, crews spent a good portion of Monday working to identify leaks in order to restore pressure. However, pressure remains low.
What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
Jackson man delivers water to the elderly, disabled affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident is doing what he can to make sure everyone who needs water can get it. Local businesses and homes have had little to no water for days. Although there are multiple distribution sites set up around the city of Jackson, this resident took another approach. Marcus Wallace and […]
‘Worst case scenario’: Water pressure remains low in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Tuesday, December 27 to discuss the ongoing water crisis. He warned that the city will be vulnerable until a proper water system is in place. Lumumba said the current situation with the city’s water system is a ‘worst case scenario.’ The […]
‘Things are looking up’: Jackson mayor says system recovering days into latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water treatment plants are producing around 55 million gallons a day, and water pressure throughout the system is up, a sign the city could be coming out of its latest water crisis. Even so, Jackson remains under a city-wide boil water notice, and several...
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
Freeze breaks pipes in Jackson apartment over holiday weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sub-freezing temperatures are not only causing water lines to break throughout the city but also inside people’s homes. Over the holiday weekend, Mississippi has seen some of the coldest temperatures in a while. As a result, some Jackson residents say pipes have burst, and they’re left to clean up the mess.
Latest water crisis prompting animal shelter to consider moving out of capital city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s latest water crisis is prompting officials with one local animal shelter to consider moving out of the capital city. “We will still be in the metro area, but we’re seriously considering leaving Jackson,” said Elizabeth Jackson, founder of the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi. “They can’t provide the animals with water or police protection, so there’s no reason to stay.”
Jackson mayor issues local state of emergency amid ongoing water challenges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor issued a local state of emergency amid ongoing water challenges. A press release says that water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. According to the City, more reports have been made about residents having little to no water pressure in the areas of South Jackson, West Jackson, and Byram.
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
Disabled residents call on city of Jackson to improve process of delivering water to those who need it most
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major issue with water distribution sites in the City of Jackson is that not everyone can get to them. Tuesday, WLBT spoke with disabled residents who say no one feels the impact of a water outage quite like they do. “I would love for someone...
Water distribution sites set up across Jackson
The city of Jackson released a statement Monday after multiple areas faced little to no water pressure inside homes and buildings. "We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing despite those efforts at the plants," according to Melissa Payne with the city of Jackson.
