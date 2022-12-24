ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson-Maddox Road Well under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System due to loss of system pressure. The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued the precautionary boil water advisory for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System. This advisory does include well connections in Byram and areas […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks

UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

City of Jackson under local state of emergency over city's low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a local state of emergency yesterday due to the city of Jackson's scattered low to no water pressure issues. According to the mayor's office, crews spent a good portion of Monday working to identify leaks in order to restore pressure. However, pressure remains low.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

‘Worst case scenario’: Water pressure remains low in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Tuesday, December 27 to discuss the ongoing water crisis. He warned that the city will be vulnerable until a proper water system is in place. Lumumba said the current situation with the city’s water system is a ‘worst case scenario.’ The […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Freeze breaks pipes in Jackson apartment over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sub-freezing temperatures are not only causing water lines to break throughout the city but also inside people’s homes. Over the holiday weekend, Mississippi has seen some of the coldest temperatures in a while. As a result, some Jackson residents say pipes have burst, and they’re left to clean up the mess.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Latest water crisis prompting animal shelter to consider moving out of capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s latest water crisis is prompting officials with one local animal shelter to consider moving out of the capital city. “We will still be in the metro area, but we’re seriously considering leaving Jackson,” said Elizabeth Jackson, founder of the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi. “They can’t provide the animals with water or police protection, so there’s no reason to stay.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson mayor issues local state of emergency amid ongoing water challenges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor issued a local state of emergency amid ongoing water challenges. A press release says that water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. According to the City, more reports have been made about residents having little to no water pressure in the areas of South Jackson, West Jackson, and Byram.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson

UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Water distribution sites set up across Jackson

The city of Jackson released a statement Monday after multiple areas faced little to no water pressure inside homes and buildings. "We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing despite those efforts at the plants," according to Melissa Payne with the city of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS

