Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Related
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
Greensboro woman graduates college at 19 while working as EMT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is a great example of “if you put your mind toward something, you can achieve it.” Sarah Bishop has accomplished a lot in 19 years, including starting college at the age of 15. She’s now a college graduate, certified EMT and has a new goal set for herself all […]
Greensboro woman reported missing on Christmas found dead in McLeansville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is about Greensboro Police launching a new tool to better understand the community. Guilford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead at Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville. Childress was reported missing by her mother to GPD on...
WXII 12
Greensboro police look for hit-and-run suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace in Greensboro are closed due to a hit-and-run. Greensboro police said someone drove into a utility pole there early Wednesday morning, downing power lines into the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the car that was involved empty.
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WXII 12
"We need him to come home. This isn't like him," mother said trying to find her missing son
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother says she is looking for her 20-year-old son, Nicholas Snead, who went missing two days before Christmas. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Nicole Snead said she last talked with him on Friday, through Facetime just...
Greensboro man becomes first $250,000 winner in holiday game
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Rufus Wallace of Greensboro tried his luck on a $20 ticket and won the top prize on a holiday scratch-off. Wallace bought his lucky Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. Wednesday, Wallace went to collect his prize and...
wfmynews2.com
Strange Crime: Officials are searching for a suspect who shot a horse with an arrow in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since a horse was shot in the back with an arrow in Reidsville with no one in custody yet. Prim is boarded up in Rockingham County at the home of Jillian William’s mother. On December 15th, Williams said she got...
Authorities: Rowan Co. fugitive identified by neck tattoo, arrested in Connecticut
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted fugitive is in the Rowan County jail awaiting trial after a multi-agency search led to her arrest. Deputies said it all started with a drive-by shooting on Ellis Loop Road in August. They said they interviewed Savannah Maria Queen, 26, because she was inside the home at the time.
Greensboro police are searching for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead who went missing a day before Christmas Eve
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad mother is praying for her son's safe return after he went missing the day before Christmas Eve. According to Greensboro police, a Missing Persons Report was filed for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. Nicholas Snead is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds....
High Point man arrested, facing charges in stepfather's death
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 21-year-old man from High Point is facing charges in the death of his stepfather, according to High Point police. Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea was arrested and is facing charges for second-degree murder in the death of Keith Mcauthor Brown, 40. Police responded to Westgate Drive...
WXII 12
Authorities investigating a crash near I-85 in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle crash on I-73, near I-85 in High Point. Officials stated that it happened on mile marker 95 heading north. The ramp is closed near Exit 95 (I-85). Officials tell WXII 12 News that crews are...
Livingstone College athlete dies in crash involving off-duty sheriff's deputy
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County college is mourning the loss of a basketball player who died in a car crash on Monday. Eric Henderson, 21, a Livingstone College sophomore who played on the team's basketball team, died in a crash on Monday in Cumberland County, N.C. Investigators told...
‘Very frustrating’: Greensboro family left without water for days after pipe breaks
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Due to the freezing temperatures, a Greensboro family is left without running water in their home because of a broken water pipe and no one to call for help. Tameka Kane said they were instructed by Village Park property management via email on what to do to avoid frozen pipes during […]
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
Police: North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing stepfather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his stepfather. According to the High Point Police Department, officers were called to a home on Westgate Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday about an assault with a gun. When they got to the scene, they found Keith Mcauthor […]
‘Terrible call to receive on Christmas Eve’: High Point family returns to flooded home after vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family said their apartment in High Point flooded while they were 630 miles away in Florida for the holidays. As of Wednesday, they have not returned home because their place is soaked, and they don’t know where they will stay. FOX8 learned pipes broke in four buildings and left […]
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem utility responds to dozens of calls after water outage
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has gotten more than 250 calls since Friday. Workers struggled to keep up with demand.
Comments / 0