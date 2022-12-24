ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman graduates college at 19 while working as EMT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is a great example of “if you put your mind toward something, you can achieve it.” Sarah Bishop has accomplished a lot in 19 years, including starting college at the age of 15. She’s now a college graduate, certified EMT and has a new goal set for herself all […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police look for hit-and-run suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace in Greensboro are closed due to a hit-and-run. Greensboro police said someone drove into a utility pole there early Wednesday morning, downing power lines into the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the car that was involved empty.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Authorities investigating a crash near I-85 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle crash on I-73, near I-85 in High Point. Officials stated that it happened on mile marker 95 heading north. The ramp is closed near Exit 95 (I-85). Officials tell WXII 12 News that crews are...
WBTW News13

Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
CBS 17

Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
MCLEANSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy