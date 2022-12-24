Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
No arrests during Underaged Drinking Initiative
All businesses checked during an Underage Drinking Initiative in St. Lawrence County were in compliance for an initiative that took place on December 27, 2022. During the Underage Drinking Initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operative(s) who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth (if asked). When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York State driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is over the age of 21; if the license holder is under the age of 21, they are vertical.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man following a disabled vehicle investigation
On December 25, 2022, State Police of Wilton arrested Daniel D. Derusha, 38, of Schenectady, NY, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. On December 25, 2022, at about 7:50 a.m., Troopers stopped to assist a disabled vehicle located on State...
nyspnews.com
Bronx man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following a traffic stop on the Thruway.
Ulster, NY – On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Ulster for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Jesus M. Lantigua Rodriguez, 39, of Bronx, NY, was found to be intoxicated while traveling with his 12-year-old child. Lantigua Rodriguez was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Kingston.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest North Greenbush woman for Falsely Reporting an Incident
On December 27, 2022, State Police of Schodack arrested Katherine Fallon, 63, of North Greenbush, NY, for Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree. On August 23, 2022, Troopers were advised of a report alleging abuse and maltreatment of a child in North Greenbush, NY. Upon completing the investigation, it was determined Fallon lodged the report with false information to support her allegations.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Westville, NY male, closing out two different cases
On December 24, 2022, Troopers arrested Christopher M. King, age 33, of Westville, NY for petit larceny from incident that occurred back in November. Additional charges from an incident which occurred on the 24 of December, criminal trespass 2nd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and controlled substance not in its original container.
nyspnews.com
Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway crash
Mount Pleasant, New York - On December 27, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway north of Bradhurst Avenue in the town of Mount Pleasant. Initial investigation determined the victim was northbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway operating a...
