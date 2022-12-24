Read full article on original website
newjerseylocalnews.com
What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1
Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey State Police Task Force One Has Arrived in New York to Aid in the Cleanup Efforts Following the Recent Snowstorm.
A squad of rescuers from New Jersey has responded to a need for assistance from New York officials after a snowstorm dumped several feet of snow upstate. As the death toll grows and hundreds continue to be without electricity, President Biden has ordered a state of emergency. : Big News...
trentondaily.com
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Woman Who Grew Up in a New Jersey Shelter is Now Working There to Aid Other Homeless Families.
Jalisa Williams, who herself grew up in Jersey City’s York Street Project’s St. Joseph’s Home with her mother and siblings, now works to assist other homeless families. Williams was only three years old when they arrived, 25 years ago. Williams reflected on his and his brother’s experiences...
newjerseylocalnews.com
State Income Tax Rates Are Lowest in New Jersey and Michigan, and Highest in Alaska, According to Studies
Among the states, Alaska has the highest recreational cannabis taxes in the country, while New Jersey has the lowest, as detailed in the recent Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Report. The report was compiled to serve as a resource for policymakers, journalists, and members of the community interested in learning more about...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Weekend Cold Strained Electricity Grids, Forcing Philly-NJ Residents to Conserve Energy.
KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia — As a result of the holiday weekend’s winter storm, more than 30 individuals lost their lives across the country. Even though major snowfall was avoided in the Philadelphia area, the region’s electricity grids were stressed out by the bitter cold. : Big News...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Maretta Short, a Past President of Now in New Jersey, Passed Away at the Age of 72.
Maretta Short, the first Black woman to lead the New Jersey chapter of the National Organization for Women, passed away in 2007. At 72, she was an old lady. In 1984, Short got interested in politics by serving as the Ramapo College student organizer for Reverend Jesse Jackson’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey’s Most Common Resolve for The New Year Would Surprise You
They advise you to resist the urge. That if you want to make a significant change in your life, you should wait until the timing is right for you. Perform the task when you have your aha! moment, or at the very least when you are not severely dehydrated and hungover from New Year’s Eve celebrations.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The State of New Jersey’s Biggest Cinnamon Rolls Come From This Amish Bakery.
The day someone realized they could sprinkle sugar and cinnamon over dough forever altered history. Read on to discover why one of the top bakeries in the country may be located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, carrying on the tradition that began on that day. : Foumovies 2022 – Latest...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Njdol and Rowan University Have Teamed up To Create an Apprenticeship Programme for Retail Cannabis Workers
One of the first apprenticeship programmes in the country is being launched by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development in conjunction with Rowan University, local labour unions, and a cannabis cultivator in South Jersey to help entrepreneurs succeed in the state’s newly legalised cannabis market. According...
therealdeal.com
North Jersey vineyard lists for record $18M
A massive New Jersey vineyard has hit the market with the highest asking price in the northwestern part of the state. A 24,000-square-foot home that sits on 125 acres in Holland, near the Pennsylvania border, has been listed for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coldwell Banker Hearthside’s Jackie Hillgrube and Debbie Summer are the listing agents for the property.
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
