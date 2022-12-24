Utilities Warn That Thousands in the Lehigh Valley and Western New Jersey Are Without Power Due to the Severe Weather (Update)

Read full article on original website
Weekend Cold Strained Electricity Grids, Forcing Philly-NJ Residents to Conserve Energy.
KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia — As a result of the holiday weekend’s winter storm, more than 30 individuals lost their lives across the country. Even though major snowfall was avoided in the Philadelphia area, the region’s electricity grids were stressed out by the bitter cold. : Big News...
The State of New Jersey Has Lifted Its Drought Watch, Which Had Been in Effect for Over Four Months
After more than four months, New Jersey finally lifted a statewide drought watch on Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures over the spring and summer, along with a lack of rain, put a strain on the state’s water supply, prompting the monitor to appeal for voluntary water conservation measures from citizens and businesses.
New Jersey State Police Task Force One Has Arrived in New York to Aid in the Cleanup Efforts Following the Recent Snowstorm.
A squad of rescuers from New Jersey has responded to a need for assistance from New York officials after a snowstorm dumped several feet of snow upstate. As the death toll grows and hundreds continue to be without electricity, President Biden has ordered a state of emergency. : Big News...
Most Clients Now Have Electricity Again After the Holiday Weekend’s Chilly and Windy Weather
Last week saw a dramatic decrease in temperature in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, pushing holiday temperatures to well below freezing for the first time in decades. Stormy, windy, and cold conditions in the Arctic were to blame. According to Jane George, PPL’s Regional Affairs Director, “Winter Storm Elliott...
As a Result of the Severe Weather, New Jersey’s Task Force 1 Will Travel to New York to Assist With Rescue Operations.
The state of New Jersey is doing everything it can to assist in the search and rescue efforts being conducted in Buffalo, New York, in the aftermath of the catastrophic blizzard that hit that city. : Big News for New Jersey Drivers: Announce Widening of Atlantic City Expressway!. Following the...
New Jersey’s Emergency Services Are Helping out With the Search and Rescue in Buffalo, New York
New Jersey rescue workers are currently in Buffalo, New York, to aid in the recovery effort from the weekend’s tragic blizzard that dumped up to 50 inches of snow on Erie County and is blamed for the deaths of at least 30 people. Extreme blizzard conditions caused many to lose visibility, become stranded in their cars, and become confined to their homes.
The State of New Jersey’s Biggest Cinnamon Rolls Come From This Amish Bakery.
The day someone realized they could sprinkle sugar and cinnamon over dough forever altered history. Read on to discover why one of the top bakeries in the country may be located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, carrying on the tradition that began on that day. : Foumovies 2022 – Latest...
What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1
Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
State Income Tax Rates Are Lowest in New Jersey and Michigan, and Highest in Alaska, According to Studies
Among the states, Alaska has the highest recreational cannabis taxes in the country, while New Jersey has the lowest, as detailed in the recent Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Report. The report was compiled to serve as a resource for policymakers, journalists, and members of the community interested in learning more about...
If You’re a Low-income Homeowner, Kathy Hochul Won’t Leave You Alone: Check Your Eligibility for a $539 Million Grant Scheme.
Problems related to housing insecurity and financial deprivation are at the heart of the city’s many issues. Nearly 3,000 people are estimated to be homeless and residing in the subways, with many of them lacking basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter. Saddeningly, I have encountered many of them...
N.j. Ice Cream Shop’s “Heart and Soul” Founder, Who Was 85 Years Old, Passes Away.
On Monday, his family reported that he had passed away at the age of 85. He was known as the “heart and soul” of a legendary family-owned Newark ice cream parlor that became one of the largest names in Garden State ice cream. The Nasto family announced on...
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is Holding a Number of Contests for the General Public to Participate in.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — The public is invited to take part in the Inauguration of the Governor. The Inaugural Committee has begun holding a number of contests. The winning entries will be displayed at the Governor’s Mansion and at the Inauguration. “We are happy to introduce our interactive Contest...
It’s Possible That the Ban on Same-sex Marriage in Virginia Will Be Lifted Soon.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – New efforts are being made, with support from both the Republican and Democratic parties, to overturn the restriction on marriage between people of the same gender in the state of Virginia. According to the 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson, “Marriage equality is a fundamental right...
Now Accepting Applications for the Year 2023 Historic Preservation Grants for Morris County
Grant applications to the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund for financial support in 2023 are now being accepted. The deadline to submit a grant application is Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. The two-room, wood-framed Troy Hills Annex, built in 1900, is seen here. It has been given local...
Njdol and Rowan University Have Teamed up To Create an Apprenticeship Programme for Retail Cannabis Workers
One of the first apprenticeship programmes in the country is being launched by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development in conjunction with Rowan University, local labour unions, and a cannabis cultivator in South Jersey to help entrepreneurs succeed in the state’s newly legalised cannabis market. According...
Hackettstown Police: Woman Attacked With Hammer; She Was Airlifted To The Hospital
The victim, a 28-year-old lady, was taken by helicopter to the hospital after a 42-year-old male broke her car windows with a hammer, causing facial injuries, in Hackettstown. On Monday, December 26 at approximately 2:45 PM, an incident happened at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, according to the police. There,...
An Ex-Star Believes Kadary Richmond May Be the ‘alpha Male’ that Seton Hall Sorely Needs
Jared Rhoden, a former star for the Pirates, says that Kadary Richmond, a quiet guy who isn’t much of a talker, has the potential to be the “alpha male” on the Seton Hall basketball team. The 6’6″ native of Brooklyn is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and...
