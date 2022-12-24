Read full article on original website
Arrest Made: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, the Vineland Police Department reported an arrest had been made in this case. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County...
Man sought by police for allegedly shooting woman inside New Jersey home
Investigators say 61-year-old James Allandale may be armed and dangerous.
Southern Fugitives Charged With Posing As Feds In Violent Bergen Home Invasion Brought To NJ
UPDATE: Three Georgia men charged earlier this month with shooting a Bergen County resident while posing as FBI agents during a summer home invasion have been brought to New Jersey to face charges. Two others remained held down South pending the outcome of extradition proceedings. Aaron Thomas Perry, 53, of...
NY Man Arrested In Philadelphia; Charged With Murdering His Mother In East Brunswick, NJ
December 27, 2022 EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police…
Parents charged after 9-month-old overdoses on their heroin, Easton police say
Parents are facing a felony charge after their 9-month-old overdosed on their opioids, tainted paraphernalia from which was left within the baby’s reach in several rooms in an apartment in Easton’s West Ward, city police report. Kayla Deemer, 31, of Washington, Warren County, surrendered Tuesday afternoon to be...
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue
A man was fatally shot on Christmas Day in the city of Jersey City, according to Esther Suarez, the prosecutor for Hudson County. The victim was found dead at the scene. Khaliq Lockett, 46, was found to have many gunshot wounds in the area of his torso, and he was later established as the victim.
Bensalem man arrested, detectives seize dozens of firearms and partially built ‘ghost guns’
The Bucks County Detectives recently charged a Bensalem man with more firearms sales and possession offenses than anyone else in Bucks County in recent history. Russell Byron Norton is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, 10 percent cash, after being charged with 96 counts related to his role in a drug and gun trafficking organization in Lower Bucks County. Detectives identified Norton as a ghost gun manufacturer and firearm seller for the Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization, building and/or delivering AR-15 rifles, AK-47 rifles and other different caliber handguns. This summer, police arrested and charged other members of the gun trafficking organization.
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. On December 19, 2022, a resident of the 2100 block of W. York St had a brief verbal dispute with an unknown black male walking in the area. The unknown black male then approached the.
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman slashed in the face during fight with alleged drug dealers in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was slashed in the face while allegedly selling drugs in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said. The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly selling drugs from a table on West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 1:15 a.m. when they got into a fight with another […]
Apartment Complex Manager Was Renting Out Units On Her Own, Pocketing Cash: Somerset Prosecutor
A Somerset County property manager was renting out apartments without her boss's knowledge and pocketing the "rent" for herself, authorities claim. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, is held at the county lockup on multiple charges of theft and forgery related to the scam that Prosecutor John P. McDonald says she ran for years.
One More New York Career Criminal Goes on a Murdering Spree
A professional criminal killed New Yorkers. Thus, another week in NYC. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve for stabbing James Cunningham outside the bar. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt insulted,” according to the NYPD.
Woman Flown To Hospital With Facial Injuries After Hackettstown Hammer Attack: Police
A 28-year-old woman was flown to a hospital after a 42-year-old man smashed her car windows with a hammer, wounding her face in Hackettstown, authorities said. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday, Dec. 26, police said. There, the 42-year-old man from Mansfield...
Man shot during a robbery attempt in Queens, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) — A would-be robber shot a man in the shoulder in Queens on Christmas Day, police said. The suspect threatened the 45-year-old victim with a gun while trying to rob him in front of 35-20 103rd St. at around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then shot the victim in the […]
