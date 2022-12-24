ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue

A man was fatally shot on Christmas Day in the city of Jersey City, according to Esther Suarez, the prosecutor for Hudson County. The victim was found dead at the scene. Khaliq Lockett, 46, was found to have many gunshot wounds in the area of his torso, and he was later established as the victim.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

One More New York Career Criminal Goes on a Murdering Spree

A professional criminal killed New Yorkers. Thus, another week in NYC. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve for stabbing James Cunningham outside the bar. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt insulted,” according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Vigilante Activity in Bergen County, the Prosecutor Says Is Dangerous

The prosecutor for Bergen County, New Jersey, has issued a warning about the hazards of “vigilante behaviour” in the area, where an individual has been allegedly going after adults who are trying to seduce children. The prosecutor’s office issued a warning late last week alleging that numerous incidents...

