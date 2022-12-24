Read full article on original website
The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue
A man was fatally shot on Christmas Day in the city of Jersey City, according to Esther Suarez, the prosecutor for Hudson County. The victim was found dead at the scene. Khaliq Lockett, 46, was found to have many gunshot wounds in the area of his torso, and he was later established as the victim.
One More New York Career Criminal Goes on a Murdering Spree
A professional criminal killed New Yorkers. Thus, another week in NYC. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve for stabbing James Cunningham outside the bar. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt insulted,” according to the NYPD.
One Suspect in the Slashing Deaths of a New York City Doctor and Bar Patron
According to the Associated Press (AP), the New York Police Department said on Monday that a citizen of New York City named Roland Codrington had been arrested. Codrington is accused of committing two seemingly unrelated killings that took place three days apart during the holiday season. : New Jersey Government...
Authorities in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Capture Repeat Offender Fleeing from Restaurant Robbery
Authorities in Fair Lawn said they apprehended a habitual offender who had broken into a neighbourhood eatery and had a lengthy criminal record. This resulted in their having to release him. Sgt. Brian Metzler said that surveillance footage from the Crafstman on Maple Avenue showed 34-year-old Manuel Cravero of Prospect...
The Vigilante Activity in Bergen County, the Prosecutor Says Is Dangerous
The prosecutor for Bergen County, New Jersey, has issued a warning about the hazards of “vigilante behaviour” in the area, where an individual has been allegedly going after adults who are trying to seduce children. The prosecutor’s office issued a warning late last week alleging that numerous incidents...
I-80 Was Closed for Several Hours After an Accident, and Now We Know Who Died There!
The victim has been identified as Manpreet Singh, who was 26 years old and from Queens, New York. This information was provided by the Clarion County Coroner, Dan Shingledecker. The medical examiner determined that blunt force trauma was the cause of death and that the death was unintentional. : New...
A Woman Who Grew Up in a New Jersey Shelter is Now Working There to Aid Other Homeless Families.
Jalisa Williams, who herself grew up in Jersey City’s York Street Project’s St. Joseph’s Home with her mother and siblings, now works to assist other homeless families. Williams was only three years old when they arrived, 25 years ago. Williams reflected on his and his brother’s experiences...
Hackettstown Police: Woman Attacked With Hammer; She Was Airlifted To The Hospital
The victim, a 28-year-old lady, was taken by helicopter to the hospital after a 42-year-old male broke her car windows with a hammer, causing facial injuries, in Hackettstown. On Monday, December 26 at approximately 2:45 PM, an incident happened at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, according to the police. There,...
N.J. Ice Cream Shop’s “heart and Soul” Founder, Who Was 85 Years Old, Passes Away
On Monday, his family reported that he had passed away at the age of 85. He was known as the “heart and soul” of a legendary family-owned Newark ice cream parlour that became one of the largest names in Garden State ice cream. The family of Frank Nasto...
Weekend Cold Strained Electricity Grids, Forcing Philly-NJ Residents to Conserve Energy.
KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia — As a result of the holiday weekend’s winter storm, more than 30 individuals lost their lives across the country. Even though major snowfall was avoided in the Philadelphia area, the region’s electricity grids were stressed out by the bitter cold. : Big News...
Now Accepting Applications for the Year 2023 Historic Preservation Grants for Morris County
Grant applications to the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund for financial support in 2023 are now being accepted. The deadline to submit a grant application is Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. The two-room, wood-framed Troy Hills Annex, built in 1900, is seen here. It has been given local...
An Ex-Star Believes Kadary Richmond May Be the ‘alpha Male’ that Seton Hall Sorely Needs
Jared Rhoden, a former star for the Pirates, says that Kadary Richmond, a quiet guy who isn’t much of a talker, has the potential to be the “alpha male” on the Seton Hall basketball team. The 6’6″ native of Brooklyn is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and...
