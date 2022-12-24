Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
Wbaltv.com
Armed men carjack woman driving with daughter, grandson in Hanover
HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking Tuesday in Hanover. County police said officers were called around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way. Police said a woman was driving home with her adult daughter and grandson when she encountered a Dodge...
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover
A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
Lottery Scratch-Off Robbers Sentenced Following I-95 Police Pursuit Through Harford County
Two armed robbers who took police on a high-speed pursuit on I-95 from Aberdeen to Havre de Grace in Harford County will spend time behind bars after admitting to their roles in a potentially violent incident, federal officials announced. Noland Rheubotton, 57, and James Featherstone, 60, both of Baltimore, have...
US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery
Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
Wbaltv.com
Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
Police ID Body Of Charred DC Teen Found Shot, Burned To Death In Laurel Field
Police have identified the teenager whose charred remains were found inside a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that 16-year-old Washington, DC resident Marquette Knight’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Maryland in September.
WBAL Radio
18-year-old Baltimore man struck by pickup truck in Brooklyn Park dies
An 18-year-old Baltimore man was struck and killed in Brooklyn Park early Christmas morning. Anne Arundel County police said a pickup truck traveling east on Church Street near Liberty Terrace around 3:30 a.m. Sunday struck Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, who stepped into the road. Police said the driver stopped, called 911...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man who sprayed lotion on women in stores in Gambrills tried to flee from officers
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A 19-year-old man is in custody after spraying some sort of lotion on women inside stores in Gambrills, inappropriately touching some of the victims and trying to flee from police, Anne Arundel County police told 11 News. Jamir Madden, 19, of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday, county...
Bay Net
State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Anne Arundel
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly before 1:55 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area...
WJLA
Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
fox5dc.com
Dog thief wanted for armed robbery in NW DC
WASHINGTON - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say stole a dog in Northwest D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released photos of a suspect in an armed robbery from the evening of Dec. 26. Police say the suspect approached a victim with a gun in the...
Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob
HANOVER, MD – A woman, her daughter, and grandson were victims of a bump and rob carjacking Tuesday night. They were forced out of their vehicle at gunpoint by two unknown black male suspects. According to police, the carjacking occurred on Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way in Hanover at approximately 7:40 p.m. “A 61-year-old female was traveling home in her 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon with her 38-year-old daughter and nine-year-old grandson when she encountered a vehicle, a Dodge Charger,” police said today. As the woman parked in front of her residence, the Dodge Charger rear-ended her. The driver motioned The post Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
Nottingham MD
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a vehicle theft, a burglary, a carjacking, and an attempted carjacking that were reported over the past week. Between 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 and noon on Friday, December 23, an individual entered an unlocked detached garage in the unit block of Stabilizer Court in Middle River (21220) and stole multiple items.
Baltimore Woman Fighting For Life After Christmas Attack, Suspect Name Released
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman on Christmas night in Bowley's Quarters, reports WBAL TV.Baltimore police say that Dariel Williams, 31, allegedly shot the woman around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, in the unit block of Joggins Court, the outlet continued.The woman was taken to…
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify five homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
Wbaltv.com
Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma
A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, who police identified on Tuesday as Caleb Thompson, 20, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he...
mocoshow.com
Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery and Shooting
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 21-year-old Nathan Elijah Barnes, of Washington, DC, 19-year-old Brian Odell Bowen, of Suitland, and 21-year-old Demonte Martez Hewitt, of Washington, DC, for an armed robbery and a separate shooting incident that occurred in June 2022 in Silver Spring.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
