ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Armed men carjack woman driving with daughter, grandson in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking Tuesday in Hanover. County police said officers were called around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way. Police said a woman was driving home with her adult daughter and grandson when she encountered a Dodge...
HANOVER, MD
Daily Voice

Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover

A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
HANOVER, MD
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

18-year-old Baltimore man struck by pickup truck in Brooklyn Park dies

An 18-year-old Baltimore man was struck and killed in Brooklyn Park early Christmas morning. Anne Arundel County police said a pickup truck traveling east on Church Street near Liberty Terrace around 3:30 a.m. Sunday struck Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, who stepped into the road. Police said the driver stopped, called 911...
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
WJLA

Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Dog thief wanted for armed robbery in NW DC

WASHINGTON - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say stole a dog in Northwest D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released photos of a suspect in an armed robbery from the evening of Dec. 26. Police say the suspect approached a victim with a gun in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob

HANOVER, MD – A woman, her daughter, and grandson were victims of a bump and rob carjacking Tuesday night. They were forced out of their vehicle at gunpoint by two unknown black male suspects. According to police, the carjacking occurred on Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way in Hanover at approximately 7:40 p.m. “A 61-year-old female was traveling home in her 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon with her 38-year-old daughter and nine-year-old grandson when she encountered a vehicle, a Dodge Charger,” police said today. As the woman parked in front of her residence, the Dodge Charger rear-ended her. The driver motioned The post Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob appeared first on Shore News Network.
HANOVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager

LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
LAUREL, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a vehicle theft, a burglary, a carjacking, and an attempted carjacking that were reported over the past week. Between 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 and noon on Friday, December 23, an individual entered an unlocked detached garage in the unit block of Stabilizer Court in Middle River (21220) and stole multiple items.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify five homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma

A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, who police identified on Tuesday as Caleb Thompson, 20, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery and Shooting

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 21-year-old Nathan Elijah Barnes, of Washington, DC, 19-year-old Brian Odell Bowen, of Suitland, and 21-year-old Demonte Martez Hewitt, of Washington, DC, for an armed robbery and a separate shooting incident that occurred in June 2022 in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy