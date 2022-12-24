Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
20 Marvelous Ways To Celebrate New Year’s Eve This Weekend In Los Angeles
It’s that time of year when we say Goodbye to the old and Hello to the new—and what better way to do that than with the help of some spectacular fireworks shows or glamorous parties in town? Below is our ultimate list of things to do this New Year’s Eve weekend to ring in 2023 in Los Angeles. Welcome in 2023 in a classy and extravagant way. Put on your classiest white attire and celebrate with a mouth-watering cocktail in hand as you enjoy music by DJ L.I.T. Cullen and a lively sultry performance by pin-up darlings The Satin Dollz. You’ll feel spoiled by the gorgeous fire pit tables, multiple bar choices, and a fabulous champagne toast by the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. It’ll surely be a night you never forget. Grab your tickets here! 📍 Location: Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, 1700 Ocean Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90401
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
Violent crash captured on video in Hollywood; residents say stretch of road is known for collisions
Residents living on Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood are urging Los Angeles city leaders to make a stretch of road safer after yet another violent hit-and-run crash.
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Los Angeles Police Department Metro...
Highland Park employees shocked about sudden closure of Coco's restaurant
LOS ANGELES - Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in the Highland Park area say they were shocked to learn their location was suddenly be shutting down, just days before New Year's Eve. Wednesday, Dec. 28 was the last day of operation for the popular restaurant. Customers formed a long line...
Gelson’s to Open at West Edge, Debut Two Dining Concepts
The upscale market will serve as an anchor at the emerging West Edge retail & office plaza
2 shot at Windsor Hills motel; suspect at large
Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.A shooting was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at 5005 S. La Brea Ave., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Two victims were struck by gunfire. They were both hospitalized in unknown condition. A 9mm handgun was believed to be the weapon used, the department said.A suspect was described as standing about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall wearing black pants and a black hood. The suspect remained at large.No other injuries were reported.The shooting was reported at a motel on the corner of La Brea and Stocker St.
Multi-Freeway Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Missing Tire, Sparks Flying in DTLA
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit that began in the Orange County area of a Honda minivan involved multiple freeways overnight before ending in Downtown Los Angeles with the suspect driving with a missing front tire and sparking rim early Tuesday morning , Dec. 27. California Highway Patrol units took...
Stolen Vehicle Pursued from Orange County Through LA County
A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA
These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022
Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
If You Think Your Dating Life Is Bad, Story Party Is Coming To L.A. With The Laughs You Need
This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to L.A. to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter—and tickets are now on sale for the January 28 event at Hudson Theatres. Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Comedian Keon Polee is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh. As Story Party brilliantly describes itself, the comedy show “costs less than your average date, but lasts longer than your average guy in bed.” Plus, unlike most first dates, the show has actually been vouched for:
Nursing student hit, killed by driver doing donuts during LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a woman in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
Argument leads to man’s death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death this morning during an argument with another man in south Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to a police services representative in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
Snowy owl spotted in Orange County
It's a rare holiday sight.. a snowy owl was seen on top of a house in Orange County. (Credit: Josh Lindsay)
Driver sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Los Angeles street takeover
The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The call reported […]
Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening
LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
Man fatally stabbed in unincorporated Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday were investigating a stabbing death in unincorporated Los Angeles. The death occurred just before 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to a report of a stabbing death. When they arrived, they located the victim who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.No further details were available. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
