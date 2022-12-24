ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret LA

20 Marvelous Ways To Celebrate New Year’s Eve This Weekend In Los Angeles

It’s that time of year when we say Goodbye to the old and Hello to the new—and what better way to do that than with the help of some spectacular fireworks shows or glamorous parties in town? Below is our ultimate list of things to do this New Year’s Eve weekend to ring in 2023 in Los Angeles. Welcome in 2023 in a classy and extravagant way. Put on your classiest white attire and celebrate with a mouth-watering cocktail in hand as you enjoy music by DJ L.I.T. Cullen and a lively sultry performance by pin-up darlings The Satin Dollz. You’ll feel spoiled by the gorgeous fire pit tables, multiple bar choices, and a fabulous champagne toast by the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. It’ll surely be a night you never forget. Grab your tickets here! 📍 Location: Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, 1700 Ocean Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90401
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 shot at Windsor Hills motel; suspect at large

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.A shooting was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at 5005 S. La Brea Ave., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Two victims were struck by gunfire. They were both hospitalized in unknown condition. A 9mm handgun was believed to be the weapon used, the department said.A suspect was described as standing about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall wearing black pants and a black hood. The suspect remained at large.No other injuries were reported.The shooting was reported at a motel on the corner of La Brea and Stocker St.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Stolen Vehicle Pursued from Orange County Through LA County

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA

These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tourine

4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022

Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

If You Think Your Dating Life Is Bad, Story Party Is Coming To L.A. With The Laughs You Need

This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to L.A. to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter—and tickets are now on sale for the January 28 event at Hudson Theatres. Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Comedian Keon Polee is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh. As Story Party brilliantly describes itself, the comedy show “costs less than your average date, but lasts longer than your average guy in bed.” Plus, unlike most first dates, the show has actually been vouched for:
LOS ANGELES, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Argument leads to man’s death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death this morning during an argument with another man in south Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to a police services representative in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening

LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally stabbed in unincorporated Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday were investigating a stabbing death in unincorporated Los Angeles. The death occurred just before 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to a report of a stabbing death. When they arrived, they located the victim who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.No further details were available. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
678
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy