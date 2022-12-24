This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to L.A. to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter—and tickets are now on sale for the January 28 event at Hudson Theatres. Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Comedian Keon Polee is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh. As Story Party brilliantly describes itself, the comedy show “costs less than your average date, but lasts longer than your average guy in bed.” Plus, unlike most first dates, the show has actually been vouched for:

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO