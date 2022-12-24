Read full article on original website
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Video: Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk Nets 10-game winning streak after their 108-107 win over Hawks
Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk about the Brooklyn Nets 10-game winning streak after their 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Brooklyn is the only team this season with a 10-game winning streak.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 93, Pelicans 113
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers had two impressive road wins heading into Christmas, but their strong play did not carry over into their first game after the holiday. Indiana struggled from the field and was outmuscled on the glass on Monday night...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks
Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a disappointing effort on Monday night in New Orleans, the Pacers (17-17) will hope to bounce back on their home court on Tuesday when they host Trae Young and the Hawks (17-16) on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
Magic Out of Rhythm in Loss to Pistons
Franz Wagner recorded 19 points, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16, and Paolo Banchero had 15, but the Orlando Magic were unable to get into much of a rhythm during Wednesday’s 121-101 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Three players, including Orlando’s Moe Wagner, were ejected following an altercation just before halftime.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Why Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest rookie ever
The prize at the end of the season for the best first-year player has a name now: the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year Award, one of several annual awards newly dubbed. At first blush, relegating a legendary Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in league history to an honor focused only on first-year guys might have seemed a slight. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven times in his 13 seasons, in rebounds eight times and topped everybody in shooting accuracy nine times. So what, his final 12 seasons of his career were chopped liver or something?
NBA
Gus Kattengell on Pelicans team culture, Pacers win, New Orleans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer shares his interview with Jaxson Hayes after another big game against the Indiana Pacers (7:12). Jim and Joe Cardosi also chat with Pelicans Radio Network pre and postgame show host Gus Kattengell (10:10) about the Pels improbable domination of the Pacers on Monday, the Pelicans roster and team culture, plus how impressed they are with the fans in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 12.26.2022 (Bulls vs Rockets)
The Chicago Bulls (14-18) return home to the United Center to take on the Houston Rockets (9-23) for the first of two this season. Chicago’s riding a wave of momentum after knocking off the New York Knicks, 118-117, Friday in Gotham City. The victory was the Bulls’ third straight to close-out a four-game road trip. Zach LaVine led the way with 33 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 25 with seven rebounds and 10 assists while Nikola Vučević chipped in 21 points and 12 rebounds.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Game Preview
Over the course of the Orlando Magic’s successful nine-game stretch where they amassed eight victories, the team brought forth a balanced effort, ranking top five in both offense and defense during that span. That, however, was not the case on Tuesday night when the Magic’s defense was shredded by...
NBA
"Group Effort As Always" | Hardy And Popovich Reunite As Utah Travels To San Antonio Monday Night
After spending Christmas morning with their families, the Jazz return to action on Monday night when they face Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs in the Lonestar State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Jazz were gifted an early Christmas present with three days off — tying...
NBA
Celebrate The Start Of 2023 At Moda Center - Here's What To Expect
After a six-game road trip in which the Portland Trail Blazers finished 3-3, the team returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 26 and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2. Here's what to expect as the Blazers ring in the new year at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers...
NBA
Hornets Lose Steam In 2nd Half, Portland Pulls Away For Victory
Ball Goes For 27-7-7, Rookie Mark Williams Plays Well in First Meaningful NBA Minutes. The Charlotte Hornets certainly got off to the start they wanted to in Portland on Monday night, but momentum began shifting late in the second quarter and they never got it back in an eventual 124-113 road loss to the hometown Trail Blazers.
NBA
Onyeka Okongwu Adds Another Layer to his Game
Onyeka Okongwu has brought a little bit more to the table this season. His ability to make midrange shots has helped the Hawks this season. But in the overall context of Okongwu's game, it serves as a side dish and not a main course at that table. "Personally, for me,...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 26
The NBA follows up its marquee Christmas Day slate with seven games scheduled Monday. Since so many top teams played Sunday, not many matchups jump off the page. A game that stands out is in Cleveland when the Cavaliers host the Nets. The Heat will also be in action, playing host to Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Let’s dig into some of the top options to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 28, 2022
New Orleans (21-12) will play the middle game of a three-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18). Tickets are available here. There was encouraging news on Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Wolves-Pels. Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Willie Green and Zion Williamson. On Western...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.28.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Milwaukee (22-11, 8-8 on the road) at Bulls ( 14-19 , 7-8 at home) 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King:. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 31 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
NBA
Heat hold off Timberwolves 113-110
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat got back to .500 by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110 on Monday night. Orlando Robinson scored 15 points and Tyler Herro had 14 for the Heat (17-17), who...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Wednesday and Friday contests against Minnesota and Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team’s upcoming home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are sold out. A limited amount of visiting team returns may be available. Tipoffs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30 at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
Recap: Balanced Play Leads Thunder
Before Tuesday’s game, the Thunder’s homestand consisted exclusively of clutch games that were decided by two possessions or less – OKC’s matchup against the Spurs was a different story. OKC poured in 70 points in the first half, shot above 50 percent from the field and the 3-point line to walk away with a 130-114 win in its homestand finale.
NBA
Slow Start Comes Back To Bite Charlotte In Road Trip Finale
Ball Scores 20+ PTS for Career-High 9th Straight Game, Comeback Falls Short in Golden State. The Charlotte Hornets gave the NBA’s best home team all it could handle on Tuesday night, rallying from an 18-point third-quarter deficit and coming up a couple buckets short in a 110-105 road loss to the Golden State Warriors.
