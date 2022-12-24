Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks Have Discussed Acquiring Star Player
Seemingly against all odds, the New York Knicks are now one of the hottest teams in the Association. They’re coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but had the best defense in the league during their last eight-game stretch. Notably, that hot streak may have changed the Knicks’...
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
It Appears Most Chicago Bulls Fans Have Had Enough: Time to Rebuild
Bulls fans deserve better than the effort they're seeing, and the consensus fix seems to be that it's time to tear it down.
Mavs Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, two people’s fates just feel connected. You’ve heard the stories before. Two twins are separated at birth. Through a series of unexpected events, they find each other anyway. Whatever you believe, it feels like fate. Sometimes, two NBA players are in a similar situation. It feels like they’re connected, for one reason or another.
Yardbarker
Horace Grant Reacted To The MVP Trophy Being Named After Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT of basketball for most fans. The Chicago Bulls icon was on a level by himself throughout his NBA career and dominated the league throughout the 90s as very few players have managed in their era. During his career, he won the MVP award 5 times to go along with 6 NBA championships, and his accomplishments were recently uniquely honored by the league.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant's Contract Breakdown: $500 Million And Still Counting
Coming out of high school, Durant was a highly recruited prospect that was seen as one of the top players in the country. He probably could have jumped to the professional level if there was not a rule in place that forced him to attend college. After a stellar career at Texas, which included becoming the first freshman to be named Naismith College Player of the Year.
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
76ers Sign NBA G League Standout After Win vs. Knicks
The 76ers added a new member to the roster on Monday.
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NBA
15 Interesting Orlando Magic Stats Over Their Last Nine Games
The Magic have won eight of their last nine games. The last time they had a nine-game stretch with either one or no losses in that timeframe was from Dec. 23, 2010 through Jan. 8, 2011 when they won nine straight. Just a few days before that streak, they had made two separate blockbuster trades in which they reacquired Hedo Turkoglu along with Jason Richardson and Earl Clark from the Suns and Gilbert Arenas from the Wizards.
Yardbarker
Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach
The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2022
Week 11 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (20-12) consists of a three-game homestand, followed by a Saturday back-to-back on the road. Indiana (17-16), Minnesota (16-17) and streaking Philadelphia (20-12, winners of eight in a row) come to the Smoothie King Center every other day starting tonight with the Pacers (7 p.m.). Week 11 concludes with a Saturday trip to Memphis (20-12).
NBA
Let’s Fly: LaMelo Ball Is Back And Delivering Jolt To Hornets’ Offense
It’s safe to say the injury report has not been kind to the Charlotte Hornets through the opening two months of the season, although for now, there does seem to be a brightening light at the end of the tunnel. A number of players ranging from LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. have missed multiple weeks at a time, leaving the rotation scrambling to plug holes left and right on a nightly basis.
NBA
Celebrate The Start Of 2023 At Moda Center - Here's What To Expect
After a six-game road trip in which the Portland Trail Blazers finished 3-3, the team returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 26 and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2. Here's what to expect as the Blazers ring in the new year at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers...
NBA
Magic Out of Rhythm in Loss to Pistons
Franz Wagner recorded 19 points, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16, and Paolo Banchero had 15, but the Orlando Magic were unable to get into much of a rhythm during Wednesday’s 121-101 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Three players, including Orlando’s Moe Wagner, were ejected following an altercation just before halftime.
NBA
"Group Effort As Always" | Hardy And Popovich Reunite As Utah Travels To San Antonio Monday Night
After spending Christmas morning with their families, the Jazz return to action on Monday night when they face Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs in the Lonestar State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Jazz were gifted an early Christmas present with three days off — tying...
NBA
NBA CrunchTime poised for Wednesday's 8-game slate
It’s the third of our five straight nights of CrunchTime. People are still working their way through the holiday leftovers, but we’re serving up fresh NBA action. Streaming at 8:30 p.m. ET on the NBA App, Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA Champion Channing Frye will take you around the league, offering a feast of satisfying plays, delectable dunks and fantastic finishes throughout the night.
