The Magic have won eight of their last nine games. The last time they had a nine-game stretch with either one or no losses in that timeframe was from Dec. 23, 2010 through Jan. 8, 2011 when they won nine straight. Just a few days before that streak, they had made two separate blockbuster trades in which they reacquired Hedo Turkoglu along with Jason Richardson and Earl Clark from the Suns and Gilbert Arenas from the Wizards.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO