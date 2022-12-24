Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Fidelity aims to initiate financial facilities and the NFT market in metaverse
Fidelity Investments has applied for trademarks in the United States for various Web3 goods and services, such as an NFT market and financial investing and crypto exchange facilities in the virtual world. It is based on three patent registrations made to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on December...
todaynftnews.com
One Times Square owner & Harry Winston submit NFT & metaverse-inspired trademarks
The owner of One Times Square, a skyscraper that is 26-story and 363-foot-high, Jamestown L.P., has filed a trademark application with an interest in NFTs. The application was submitted to the USPTO on December 22 and mentions the firm’s plans to offer downloadable multimedia files, including audio, video, artwork, and text, in accordance with One Times Square and authenticated by non-fungible tokens.
todaynftnews.com
NFT market report: Italy will lead crypto art Renaissance
With centuries of history, art, and culture, Italy is one of Europe’s cultural centers. According to a recent analysis, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is now positioned to usher in a cryptographic Renaissance. According to information from Research and Market’s “Italy NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook,”...
todaynftnews.com
Nigeria accounts for 40.5% of Africa’s crypto holders – PCNS’ report
A recent report shared by the Policy Center for the New South (PCNS), based in Morocco, has recently shown that South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria have the most cryptocurrency holders among 33 African nations. As revealed, this accounts for around 36.14 million of the 55.3 million total crypto holders on the continent, which is equivalent to almost two-thirds.
todaynftnews.com
Mango Crypto lost $100 million as a result of cybercrime
Government lawyers in the United States have lodged criminal charges of product fraud and deception against a man charged with attempting to steal approximately $110 million in October by sabotaging the Mango Marketplace crypto exchange. Avraham Eisenberg’s investment exchanges involving Mango’s crypto token MNGO allowed him to pull back $110...
todaynftnews.com
Gumi and Square Enix made a deal for $52 million
Japan-based Gumi Co. Ltd. and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. have started a financial and commercial collaboration with financial services firm SBI Holdings Co. Ltd. to expand its virtual world company as a subsidiary revenue stream. Gumi will consider issuing shares for $52.3 million (7 billion Japanese yen), giving SBI...
todaynftnews.com
NFT collector sentiment grows in December
NFTs have been witnessing a decline in numbers and popularity this year. However, they have not gone out of sight completely. After “panic” mode struck the market, investor sentiment cooled down. According to Block Research, the levels of marketplace activity per week increased tremendously at the beginning of...
todaynftnews.com
January 3, 2023 marks Bitcoin’s 14th Birthday
On January 3, 2009, whoever went by the name Satoshi Nakamoto created the Bitcoin blockchain. In the first frame, Nakamoto typed the following statement from the Times newspaper, which was like the chancellor on the brink of a second bailout for banks. The financial system keeps the globe turning, yet...
todaynftnews.com
Solana confirms DeGods NFT demanded $5 Million
It has been confirmed that the DeGods NFT team Demanded $5 Million from Solana. The representative of Solana has confirmed this. Solana is in a major crisis following the collapse of FTX. The representative at Solana has reported that the DeGods NFT team has demanded $5 million from Solana. Solana...
todaynftnews.com
Second Auction of Animoca Brands and TinyTap brings total to 51 ETH
In partnership with TinyTap, the leading platform for informative games, Animoca Brands promotes digital property rights for games and the open metaverse. TinyTap Brands, which advances digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, announced today that six TinyTap Publisher NFTs were sold for 104.55 ETH, which paid out 51 ETH to six educators who created the data connected to the Publisher NFTs.
todaynftnews.com
Forbes 30 under 30 2023 list headlined by NFT & Web3 founders
NFTs are finding more and more applications, and their recent sales have broken records. Web3 builders are at the vanguard of this trend, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with NFTs. These young visionaries are now being recognized for their accomplishments, with many of them being added to Forbes’...
