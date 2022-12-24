DeGods and y00ts will make the switch to Ethereum. DeGods will formally connect to Ethereum in the first quarter of 2023. The Season III plan will be available in January. Toly, the Co-Founder of Solana Labs, tweeted this morning that DeGods, Magic Eden, and Phantom are all going multichain. It’s hard for the Solana to watch them go, but all these NFTs are on their way to conquering the world. But the Solana community does as well.

