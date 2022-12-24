Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Gen Z lacks the communication and networking skills needed for the workforce. Companies need to train them.
Gen Z workers can learn tech online or through an employer, but the real challenge is developing communication and social skills.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens
Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin.
todaynftnews.com
Cardano founder is all praises for NFTs
NFT floor prices are undergoing extreme lows; however, the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, thinks that NFTs have immense ability. He even said that non-fungible tokens might emerge bigger as compared to crypto tokens. In a discussion on Twitter Spaces, Hoskinson talked about his approach towards the ecosystem of Cardano....
todaynftnews.com
DeGods, Phantom, and y00ts: moving to multi-blockchains
DeGods and y00ts will make the switch to Ethereum. DeGods will formally connect to Ethereum in the first quarter of 2023. The Season III plan will be available in January. Toly, the Co-Founder of Solana Labs, tweeted this morning that DeGods, Magic Eden, and Phantom are all going multichain. It’s hard for the Solana to watch them go, but all these NFTs are on their way to conquering the world. But the Solana community does as well.
todaynftnews.com
BTC.com breached, with around $3M in assets taken.
While many people still enjoy the holiday season, hackers are hard at work. A cyber attack occurred at BTC.com, resulting in the loss of $2.3 million in company assets as well as about $700,000 in client assets. The formal announcement was published on December 26 by BIT Mining Limited, the mining pool’s parent firm.
todaynftnews.com
Forbes 30 under 30 2023 list headlined by NFT & Web3 founders
NFTs are finding more and more applications, and their recent sales have broken records. Web3 builders are at the vanguard of this trend, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with NFTs. These young visionaries are now being recognized for their accomplishments, with many of them being added to Forbes’...
todaynftnews.com
US-based crypto exchange Kraken to stop its functioning in Japan
On Wednesday, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange and bank, Kraken, announced that the platform would shut down all its operations in Japan starting next month. As per the media reports, Kraken is referring to the country’s existing market difficulties and a weak crypto market worldwide. In an officially released statement,...
todaynftnews.com
OrbCity is switching to Polygon Network
Korea’s popular Web 3, OrbCity, is shifting to the Polygon network. OrbCity announced its entry in Q1 of 2023. The goal is to create social and financial connections. OrbCity announced its migration to the Polygon Platform via Twitter on December 26, 2022. They will enter Q1 in 2023. All of their holders will be able to buy their new digital homes.
todaynftnews.com
Solana confirms DeGods NFT demanded $5 Million
It has been confirmed that the DeGods NFT team Demanded $5 Million from Solana. The representative of Solana has confirmed this. Solana is in a major crisis following the collapse of FTX. The representative at Solana has reported that the DeGods NFT team has demanded $5 million from Solana. Solana...
Comments / 0