News Release -- Boil Water Notice Lifted, Water Safe to Drink in All Areas of the City

City of Rochester

News Release

(Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022) – The boil water notice that had been in effect for large parts of Rochester as a result of a water main break on Favor Street near West Main and Ford Streets has been lifted and tap water is now safe to drink in all parts of the city.

The City Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink. The Monroe County Department of Health reviewed the samples and tests and approved the lifting of the boil-water notice.

The 36-inch water main ruptured Wednesday evening and repairs were complete Friday evening. Motorists in the area of Ford and Favor Streets are advised to allow for extra time as road damage and repairs will impact traffic flow for at least the remainder of the holiday weekend.

###

News Media: For more information, contact Communications Director Barbara Pierce at Barbara.Pierce@cityofrochester.gov.