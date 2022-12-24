ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

radionwtn.com

TVA: Multiple Records Set During Weekend Storms

Knoxville, Tenn.–Multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during the arctic blast that swept through our area and the rest of Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority. The TVA said two records were set on Friday:. –The highest-ever 24 hour electricity demand in TVA history;. –The highest-ever winter...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?

Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation for Gas - Rutherford County Cheapest in State

(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County currently has the lowest average gas prices in the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, the average price for regular unleaded was at $2.44 per gallon in Rutherford County, according to GasBuddy. Williamson County has one of the highest average prices of regular unleaded fuel, ringing in at $3.00 per gallon (as of Tuesday at 12-Noon).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use

Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Plumbing supply manager talks pipe repair solutions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Plumbing supply stores could be a big help to some West Tennesseans right now. BR Supply posted on their Facebook page that they drove their trucks to their manufacturers so they could restock on popular items for those with frozen pipes. “Of course you could have...
TENNESSEE STATE
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

TCAD releases state data profile on aging population

Projects 1.9 million Tennesseans 60 and older by 2030. The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD), which only this week presented the Johnson County Senior Center with a large donation, released its annual statewide data profile earlier this month featuring critical statistics on leading issues facing older adults and population projections.
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TVA: Multiple records set during winter weather storm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during a winter weather storm that swept through much of Tennessee. They said that two records were set on Friday — the highest-ever 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history and the highest winter peak power demand. They said they had to supply around 740 gigawatt-hours on Friday, and hit their highest winter peak power demand at 7 p.m. central time when electricity use rose to 33,425 megawatts.
TENNESSEE STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The 3 Best Aquariums In Tennessee!

Tennessee is a great state to travel through. Amongst the coolest activities to do in. While Tennessee is landlocked, there are still some pretty unique and fun aquariums available without taking a trip all the way to the Atlantic coast. Among the coolest are:. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.
TENNESSEE STATE

