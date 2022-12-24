Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
TVA: Multiple Records Set During Weekend Storms
Knoxville, Tenn.–Multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during the arctic blast that swept through our area and the rest of Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority. The TVA said two records were set on Friday:. –The highest-ever 24 hour electricity demand in TVA history;. –The highest-ever winter...
wpln.org
Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?
Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
TVA apologizes for holiday power outages, announces internal review
After targeted outages that hit Middle Tennessee during the holiday weekend, the Tennessee Valley Authority said it's going to undergo an internal review to better prepare for extreme weather.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation for Gas - Rutherford County Cheapest in State
(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County currently has the lowest average gas prices in the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, the average price for regular unleaded was at $2.44 per gallon in Rutherford County, according to GasBuddy. Williamson County has one of the highest average prices of regular unleaded fuel, ringing in at $3.00 per gallon (as of Tuesday at 12-Noon).
wkdzradio.com
TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use
Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
WBBJ
Plumbing supply manager talks pipe repair solutions
JACKSON, Tenn. — Plumbing supply stores could be a big help to some West Tennesseans right now. BR Supply posted on their Facebook page that they drove their trucks to their manufacturers so they could restock on popular items for those with frozen pipes. “Of course you could have...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Tomahawk
TCAD releases state data profile on aging population
Projects 1.9 million Tennesseans 60 and older by 2030. The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD), which only this week presented the Johnson County Senior Center with a large donation, released its annual statewide data profile earlier this month featuring critical statistics on leading issues facing older adults and population projections.
Special looks back at NewsChannel 5's 'Revealed' investigation of Capitol Hill
A one-hour special, streaming online after Christmas, takes a look back at NewsChannel 5's eye-opening, yearlong investigation into how Tennessee's Capitol Hill really works.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
wpln.org
Rolling blackouts, bone-chilling cold, and now bursting pipes for the holidays in Middle Tennessee
Middle Tennessee has been below freezing since last week, with temps at times dropping into single digits. The frigid weather has caused major problems with electricity, travel and now, water service in Nashville and the region. The wintry weather led to loss of power for up to 72,000 Nashville Electric...
wpln.org
Lawmakers want answers after TVA imposes rolling blackouts on customers during winter storm
As if dealing with freezing temperatures and frozen pipes weren’t enough, Middle Tennessee also had to endure intermittent power outages over the weekend, leaving customers and lawmakers frustrated. The Tennessee Valley Authority put in place rolling blackouts beginning Christmas Eve, leaving residents without power for about 15 minutes at...
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
TVA: Multiple records set during winter weather storm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during a winter weather storm that swept through much of Tennessee. They said that two records were set on Friday — the highest-ever 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history and the highest winter peak power demand. They said they had to supply around 740 gigawatt-hours on Friday, and hit their highest winter peak power demand at 7 p.m. central time when electricity use rose to 33,425 megawatts.
Tennessee Residents Have a Reprieve - Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Until May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane Without a Passport
The Tennessee REAL ID website now says that its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane. Without it, at the deadline, you will have to carry a passport.
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
Multi-agency operation locates 12 at-risk or missing children in Tennessee
An operation aimed at finding at-risk children. A look inside how it works and how many kids it helped find.
Snow outperforms expectations in parts of East TN, creating traffic troubles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The snow came quickly, and unexpectedly, for Jeff Headrick — the Blount County Highway Superintendent. "We were looking forward to everybody staying home, still enjoying the holidays," Headrick said. He said he expected light flurries, without travel impacts. Then, the snow started to fall, quickly,...
addictedtovacation.com
The 3 Best Aquariums In Tennessee!
Tennessee is a great state to travel through. Amongst the coolest activities to do in. While Tennessee is landlocked, there are still some pretty unique and fun aquariums available without taking a trip all the way to the Atlantic coast. Among the coolest are:. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.
Blurred lines? How a dirt road may have changed the shape of Alabama and Tennessee
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. or LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WIAT) – Just follow the dirt road, and you’ll find it. It’s not far down Huckleberry Drive, just east of the Brier Fork Flint River. For a while, you’ll follow the state line. Then, according to Google and Apple Maps, the state line will follow you. You’ll curve […]
