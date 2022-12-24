ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass spread out in Central Texas lakes

Anglers and fishing guides are getting plenty of bites on various lakes in the central portion of the state while targeting bass. With the weather constantly changing from warm to cold, the fish do not seem to be holding to any specific patterns or areas. Folks who have been willing to cover water and employ a variety of techniques have been able to hook up consistently.
KIII 3News

TPWD to reopen fishing areas affected by recent freeze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department temporarily closed 18 areas in the Coastal Bend to saltwater fishing because of recent freezing temperatures. The TPWD will reopen those areas Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. as temperatures have begun to regulate, according to a release from TPWD. Coastal...
fishgame.com

Effective Tactics For Gulf Tuna

WHEN IT COMES TO BRUTE strength and tackle-busting abilities, few fish in the ocean can match a tuna. Tuna fishing off the Texas coast is a significant endeavor often consisting of long runs and 24- to 48-hour trips far offshore into the Gulf. However, the payback is more than worth the price of admission. These brutes can top 100 pounds and can best almost any competitor both on the end of the line and on top of the grill.
95.5 KLAQ

How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season

A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
KWTX

Warmer weather has its eyes set upon Central Texas

The warming trend was a nice gift from Santa over the weekend. We had a 50 consecutive hour streak where our temperatures were below freezing last week. The Arctic blast arrived Thursday morning and dropped our temperatures below freezing at 10AM and we stayed there until Noon Saturday. Heading into...
JC Post

State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage

Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
US105

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
Texoma's Homepage

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
ValleyCentral

Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries

The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
cw39.com

‘Defrost week’ underway

HOUSTON (CW39) – Sunny and ‘warmer’ this Monday after Christmas. Most of us will wake up near the freezing mark before upper 50s arrive this afternoon. Heaters get a much needed break after putting in OT the past few nights. By Wednesday we will rebound back into...
HOUSTON, TX

