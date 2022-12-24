Read full article on original website
Ashe Juniper a big contributor to cedar fever
Concentrations of this type of pollen are at its worst for Central Texas when there is a south/southwest wind because the winds carry the pollen directly into Central Texas.
KFDM-TV
Busted pipes discovered as Southeast Texas warms up
BEAUMONT — The Arctic blast has eased its grip on Southeast Texas but the impact remains. Pipes are thawing as temperatures rise, and homeowners are discovering cracked pipes and leaks. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
lsonews.com
Bass spread out in Central Texas lakes
Anglers and fishing guides are getting plenty of bites on various lakes in the central portion of the state while targeting bass. With the weather constantly changing from warm to cold, the fish do not seem to be holding to any specific patterns or areas. Folks who have been willing to cover water and employ a variety of techniques have been able to hook up consistently.
natureworldnews.com
Parts of Texas Under Freeze Warning as Sub-Freezing Temps of 28 Degrees Expected
The National Weather Service or NWS has issued a freeze warning for parts of Southern Texas due to the possibility of subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will cause crops, other delicate vegetation, and possibly unsecured outdoor plumbing to perish. Residents are advised to take...
TPWD to reopen fishing areas affected by recent freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department temporarily closed 18 areas in the Coastal Bend to saltwater fishing because of recent freezing temperatures. The TPWD will reopen those areas Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. as temperatures have begun to regulate, according to a release from TPWD. Coastal...
Texas non-profit wants your help to bring the Mexican Wolf back home
The Mexican Wolf once ranged across much of West Texas, but its population has fallen in recent years. A new non-profit is hoping to fix that issue.
fishgame.com
Effective Tactics For Gulf Tuna
WHEN IT COMES TO BRUTE strength and tackle-busting abilities, few fish in the ocean can match a tuna. Tuna fishing off the Texas coast is a significant endeavor often consisting of long runs and 24- to 48-hour trips far offshore into the Gulf. However, the payback is more than worth the price of admission. These brutes can top 100 pounds and can best almost any competitor both on the end of the line and on top of the grill.
This Small Texas Town Is A Bucketlist Trip For The New Year & A Charming Wild West Escape
Small towns are the perfect destination for a quick weekend getaway from the bustle of big-city life, and in Texas, you're sure to find many. However, one, specifically, was listed as the best to visit in the Lone Star State when traveling around America. Thrillist recently added no-so-well-known vacation spots...
Texas manufacturing springs to life, though the economic mood remains sour
Texas manufacturing activity improves, though the mood in the room remains sour overall, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas finds.
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
KWTX
Warmer weather has its eyes set upon Central Texas
The warming trend was a nice gift from Santa over the weekend. We had a 50 consecutive hour streak where our temperatures were below freezing last week. The Arctic blast arrived Thursday morning and dropped our temperatures below freezing at 10AM and we stayed there until Noon Saturday. Heading into...
We asked, you delivered! Check out these pictures 12News viewers sent in of their Christmas trees
It was a particularly cold Christmas throughout Southeast Texas, but frigid temperatures did not stop the holiday cheer. 🎄
$34 billion authorized for Ike Dike, construction aimed to protect Texas Coast from hurricane impact
Officials say a disruption from a future hurricane like that of Ike, 13 years ago could have a massive impact on the economy and region.
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage
Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
fox4news.com
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
cw39.com
‘Defrost week’ underway
HOUSTON (CW39) – Sunny and ‘warmer’ this Monday after Christmas. Most of us will wake up near the freezing mark before upper 50s arrive this afternoon. Heaters get a much needed break after putting in OT the past few nights. By Wednesday we will rebound back into...
