WHEN IT COMES TO BRUTE strength and tackle-busting abilities, few fish in the ocean can match a tuna. Tuna fishing off the Texas coast is a significant endeavor often consisting of long runs and 24- to 48-hour trips far offshore into the Gulf. However, the payback is more than worth the price of admission. These brutes can top 100 pounds and can best almost any competitor both on the end of the line and on top of the grill.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO