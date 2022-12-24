WWE’s once consistently high-quality brand in NXT underwent numerous changes in presentation and MO during 2022, and it has landed on a middle ground known as the white-and-gold era. Although nowhere near the heydays of the 2010s, NXT still features sporadic highlights with the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Bron Breakker, but too often the programming is filled with the residue of NXT 2.0: inexperienced rookies saddled with laughably bad characters and storylines, which in part encapsulates the brand’s final episode of the year.

1 DAY AGO