ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
slamwrestling.net

Closing out 2022 with an NWA SuperPOWERRR show

The National Wrestling Alliance is closing out 2022 with a huge episode that one can say is SuperPOWERRR-ed. So as we take a pause from The Champions Series we get a host of matches with some up-and-comers, along with a huge six-man tag team featuring members of IdolMania Sports Managements against La Rebelion and Joe Alonzo.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Photos: Mandy Rose Poses For Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans

Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
slamwrestling.net

NXT: Rollercoaster year ends in trough

WWE’s once consistently high-quality brand in NXT underwent numerous changes in presentation and MO during 2022, and it has landed on a middle ground known as the white-and-gold era. Although nowhere near the heydays of the 2010s, NXT still features sporadic highlights with the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Bron Breakker, but too often the programming is filled with the residue of NXT 2.0: inexperienced rookies saddled with laughably bad characters and storylines, which in part encapsulates the brand’s final episode of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy