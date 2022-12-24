Read full article on original website
United and American Airlines place price caps on some cities to help Southwest customers get home
Many Southwest customers have been desperately trying something -- anything -- that will get them back home. But some passengers have been horrified to find other airlines posting last-minute flights to their destinations that can cost thousands of dollars.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
NEWS: Southwest Airlines Cancels THOUSANDS More Flights
Chances are you know about it if you’ve been on social media or have been watching the news. Southwest Airlines is canceling and delaying flights and we recently learned that flights will continue being canceled all the way through December 31st. Today, December 28th, the cancelations continue and other airlines are working to help stranded travelers.
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
Etihad Adds Weekly Flight Between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai to Satisfy Demand
Etihad Airways is adding another weekly flight between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai as travel demand continues to grow. Starting in February of 2023, Etihad will provide passengers with more opportunity to explore Shanghai's vibrant cityscape by offering two weekly flights to Pudong International Airport (PVG) on board their modern Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
Elizabeth Hurley 'Stranded' in Antigua After British Airways Delay Thousands of Flights Around World
The British actress took to Twitter to express her frustration after having her travel plans delayed for twenty hours Elizabeth Hurley found herself stranded alongside thousands across America and the Caribbean. On Tuesday, the British actress went on Twitter to voice her frustration after being delayed at an airport in Antigua for twenty hours, calling her experience flying with British Airways "pretty dodgy service." The airline left thousands of passengers grounded across airports in England, the United States, and Canada as of Tuesday morning following issues with the aircraft's...
An Airbus A320neo airliner is being converted into a private jet for a VIP customer complete with its own bedroom — see what it'll look like
Airbus' line of business jets is designed with more space than other larger private aircraft, and features bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023
Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight
A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
The Baggage Situation at Many US Airports Is Getting Out of Control
There’s nothing more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle. And, as many who share my apprehension will surely know, for the better part of the last few years, the lost (or damaged) luggage landscape has been…bleak.
Airline passengers face extraordinarily high ticket prices amid flight cancellations
As this week's flight cancellation wave led by Southwest Airlines drags on, other major carriers have announced they will institute price caps — particularly in cities where Southwest operates — to limit the financial burden on stranded flyers trying to reach their destinations. Among them are American, United...
The story of the four British Airways Concorde Supersonic Airliners that flew in formation on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve 1985, a unique Concorde formation appeared in the sky. The Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde was a British-French supersonic passenger jet airliner. It had a maximum speed of Mach 2.04 (1,354 mph or 2,180 km/h at cruise altitude, over twice the speed of sound), with seating for 92 to 128 passengers. The aircraft entered service in 1976 and continued flying for the next 27 years.
France To Ban Short-Haul Flights From Paris To Three Destinations
Recently, the European Commission approved France’s decision to limit air traffic by banning short-haul domestic flights. Basically, if the same route takes less than 2.5 hours by train, it will no longer be a flight route. If you are planning a trip to France, read on to find out if this latest decision will affect your vacation.
Hilton Breakfast Benefit Changes, Lessons from Flying Spirit Airlines, Never Park at the Airport
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, December 26, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
