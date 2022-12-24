ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
disneybymark.com

NEWS: Southwest Airlines Cancels THOUSANDS More Flights

Chances are you know about it if you’ve been on social media or have been watching the news. Southwest Airlines is canceling and delaying flights and we recently learned that flights will continue being canceled all the way through December 31st. Today, December 28th, the cancelations continue and other airlines are working to help stranded travelers.
skygofly.com

Etihad Adds Weekly Flight Between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai to Satisfy Demand

Etihad Airways is adding another weekly flight between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai as travel demand continues to grow. Starting in February of 2023, Etihad will provide passengers with more opportunity to explore Shanghai's vibrant cityscape by offering two weekly flights to Pudong International Airport (PVG) on board their modern Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
People

Elizabeth Hurley 'Stranded' in Antigua After British Airways Delay Thousands of Flights Around World

The British actress took to Twitter to express her frustration after having her travel plans delayed for twenty hours Elizabeth Hurley found herself stranded alongside thousands across America and the Caribbean. On Tuesday, the British actress went on Twitter to voice her frustration after being delayed at an airport in Antigua for twenty hours, calling her experience flying with British Airways "pretty dodgy service." The airline left thousands of passengers grounded across airports in England, the United States, and Canada as of Tuesday morning following issues with the aircraft's...
TheStreet

Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023

Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
The Independent

Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight

A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
theaviationgeekclub.com

The story of the four British Airways Concorde Supersonic Airliners that flew in formation on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve 1985, a unique Concorde formation appeared in the sky. The Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde was a British-French supersonic passenger jet airliner. It had a maximum speed of Mach 2.04 (1,354 mph or 2,180 km/h at cruise altitude, over twice the speed of sound), with seating for 92 to 128 passengers. The aircraft entered service in 1976 and continued flying for the next 27 years.
touristmeetstraveler.com

France To Ban Short-Haul Flights From Paris To Three Destinations

Recently, the European Commission approved France’s decision to limit air traffic by banning short-haul domestic flights. Basically, if the same route takes less than 2.5 hours by train, it will no longer be a flight route. If you are planning a trip to France, read on to find out if this latest decision will affect your vacation.

