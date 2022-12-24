Read full article on original website
Related
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
Business Insider
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
Americans still haven't felt the worst of the war on inflation, meaning 2023 will be 'survival of the fittest'
It'll take time to feel the effects of the Fed's seven rate hikes in 2022, suggesting the worst is still to come in the new year.
Vivid new photos give you a rare look at the South China Sea islands that a top US commander says China has fully militarized
The bases are meant "to expand the offensive capability" of China's military beyond its shores, the top US commander in the region said.
Comments / 0