NOON YEAR’S EVE–LIBRARY PARTY
Come celebrate the new year at the Wareham Free Library at a reasonable hour. SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 from 10:30 AM to Noon. DJ Ooch will be here for the biggest end-of-the-year dance party followed by countdown to noon with the only balloon drop (that we know of) in Wareham. It's a New Year's celebration for kids of all ages. Come enjoy the fun as we usher in 2023. No registration required and sponsored by the Friends of the Wareham Free Library.
Catherine J. (Heuberger) West, 78
Catherine J. (Heuberger) West, 78, of Mattapoisett died Monday, December 26, 2022 at home surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Charles N. West, Jr. Born in New Bedford, daughter of the late Milton and Bernice (Knight) Heuberger, she lived in Mattapoisett...
Multi-Service Center holds 8th annual Christmas dinner
The Multi-Service Center, 48 Marion Road, held its 8th annual Christmas dinner for veterans, seniors and those in need on Saturday, Dec. 17. This year marks the first year that the dinner was held at the Multi-Service Center instead of the VFW Dudley L Brown Post 2846 in Onset. “This...
Ellen Shepardson, 68
NEW BEDFORD – Ellen C. Shepardson, 68, of New Bedford, formerly of Wareham died, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 unexpectedly. Born in Holyoke, she was the daughter of the late Helen E. (Bolack) and John J. Cavanaugh, Sr. Ellen worked for 32 years as a medical record processor in Wareham....
The Tri-Town looks back at 2022
From shake-ups in local politics to community events and town-wide changes, the Tri-Town saw it all in 2022, for better or for worse. In August, students returned to classrooms with relaxed mask mandates and shortened quarantine guidelines, hopefully lessening the impact that Covid-19 will have in the classroom. November’s state...
Paula L. Ewan, 67
WAREHAM – Paula L. Ewan, 67, of Wareham, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. She was the wife of David W. Ewan. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Phyllis H. (Chartier) and William H. LeFavor. A lifelong resident, Paula graduated from Bishop Stang High School, and worked in the Assessor’s Office for the Town of Wareham for many years.
Elks donate $4,000 to Toys for Tots
In the spirit of giving this holiday season, the Wareham-New Bedford Elks Lodge #73, along with members of the public, donated over $4,000 to the Lodge’s Toys for Tots campaign. The campaign was run by the Massachusetts State Police Association in cooperation with the U.S. Marines. The Elks Toys...
Old Rochester dance team prepares for state competition
The Old Rochester Regional High School Dance Team is putting in the work and putting in the hours to prepare for a regional dance competition in March. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, members of the competitive dance team walked into the auditorium at Old Rochester Regional High School, dropped their backpacks on the ground and got ready for a two hour rehearsal — one of three they attend each week.
Fire Department receives $5,000 in grants
The Wareham Fire Department has received $5,316 in fire safety education grants from the Student and Senior Awareness of Fire Education programs. The state-funded programs are designed to help local fire departments provide students and seniors the ability to recognize and address common fire safety hazards. Wareham was one of...
The doctor is in at Sippican Historical Society
MARION — Older Tri-Town residents may still have memories of Dr. Benjamin Tilden or Dr. Raymond Baxter, Marion physicians who treated area families during the 20th century. The Sippican Historical Society’s newest exhibit, “In Sickness and in Health,” showcases these doctors alongside 20th century medical trends and equipment that would have been a common sight in the early 1900s.
Year in Review: Solar, schools and seafood defined 2022
For Wareham, 2022 began as it did for the rest of the country. Covid-19 cases exploded in January due to the highly-contagious Omicron variant, with Wareham reporting a record-breaking 271 new cases in the first week of January alone. In the second week, that number shot up to 387, and in the third week, the total number of Covid cases in Wareham went past the 4,000 mark.
Linda E. (Pariseau) Wynn, 79
Linda E. (Pariseau) Wynn, 79, of Mattapoisett and Stuart, FL passed on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Rhode Island Hospital after a long illness. She was the wife of Paul F. Wynn. Born in Salem, MA, daughter of the late Charles and Theresa (Harvey) Pariseau, she lived in Raynham for...
On cold, dark night, Turning Point observes Homeless Memorial Day
On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, 500,000 Americans were homeless. Twenty thousand of them were in Massachusetts. Of those 20,000, only half of them had shelter during those 15 hours of darkness. Her breath foggy in the freezing night air, Rebecca McCullough read...
Antonio “Tony” Sardinha Duarte, 75
Antonio “Tony” Sardinha Duarte, 75 of Rochester MA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 23, 2022 with his family at his side. Antonio fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease for over 30 years. His smile was contagious, even after Parkinsons took control of his face, his smile shone through.
Here’s what made headlines in Dartmouth in 2022
It was certainly a busy 2022 in Dartmouth. The past 12 months saw a number of new faces get elected to local office, a resident as involved in a tri-state chase, the closure of Big Value Outlet, the cleanup of toxic soil in Bliss Corner, and one of Dartmouth’s own got to be featured in a Disney film.
Virtual program gets inmates ready for the road
If there’s an immediate skill Darnessa Almeida, an inmate at the Bristol County House of Correction, hopes to perfect, it’s backing up an 18-wheeler. Last time she did it, she managed to knock over at least half the cones in the parking lot. “Hopefully next time it’s at-most...
Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash
DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Winter storm kept firefighters busy
From downed branches to flooded basements, the Mattapoisett and Marion Fire departments were busy with storm-related calls on Friday, Dec. 23. According to Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray, the Mattapoisett Fire Department received a total of 21 calls stemming from the storm. “[The calls were] consistently steady,” he said. “Exactly...
Raymond Daviau, 87
ONSET – Raymond J. Daviau, 87, of Onset, died Dec. 25, 2022, in Tobey Hospital, Wareham. He was the husband of Janice A. (Bellew) Daviau and the son of the late Joseph R. and Marjorie (Sears) Daggett. He was born in Burlington, VT and lived in Onset for most...
