Come celebrate the new year at the Wareham Free Library at a reasonable hour. SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 from 10:30 AM to Noon. DJ Ooch will be here for the biggest end-of-the-year dance party followed by countdown to noon with the only balloon drop (that we know of) in Wareham. It's a New Year's celebration for kids of all ages. Come enjoy the fun as we usher in 2023. No registration required and sponsored by the Friends of the Wareham Free Library.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO