Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Flight Deal
Hawaiian Air: Los Angeles – Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). $197 (Basic Economy) / $277 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Los Angeles County Extends Its Eviction Moratorium Again, Citing Rising COVID, Flu, RSV Cases
One of the country's longest-running eviction bans will last a little longer. Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a one-month extension of its eviction moratorium, citing rising cases of COVID, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. A motion approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
mxdwn.com
NEW DATE: The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 17
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have added a third date at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 17. The band will perform their landmark albums Give Up and Transalanticism in full for on their fall 2023 tour. Due to high demand The Postal Service and Death...
spectrumnews1.com
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
yovenice.com
Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station
Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel offers February Small Wedding Deal
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating February, the month of love, with a wedding extravaganza weekend that offers significant savings for couples looking to tie the knot in the hotel’s enchanted storybook castle setting. (https://majesticgardenhotel.com/weddingdayevent/) Couples can book a wedding for 20 or fewer people, Feb. 10-12, for $2,500,...
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
Average LA, Orange County gas prices at second-highest Christmas amount
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at its second-highest amount for a Christmas Sunday, despite dropping 42 of the previous 45 days.
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Los Angeles Police Department Metro...
ladowntownnews.com
$95M distributed to consumers harmed by fraudulent student loan debt relief companies
In a joint prosecution with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the states of Minnesota and North Carolina, newly elected Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto’s office will distribute over $95 million in restitution to 87,285 consumers nationwide who were allegedly harmed by fraudulent student loan debt relief companies, namely Consumer Advocacy Center Inc., doing business as Premier Student Loan Center (Premier).
pasadenanow.com
LA Mayor Karen Bass Adds Pasadena-Based East West Bank CEO to Transition Team
Dominique Ng, CEO of Pasadena’s East West Bank has joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s transition advisory team. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass’ administration. Co-chairs of the advisory...
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
Workers at Papa John's in Lynwood go on strike for better security, higher pay
A group of workers at a Papa John's in Lynwood spent Christmas Eve on strike calling for better security and higher pay.
Beloved Corner Market Owner’s Death Turns New Chapter for Santa Ana Neighborhood
There seem to be fewer and fewer corner stores like the one by El Salvador Park in Santa Ana, where cash wasn’t currency as much as conversation – where families would come for groceries and leave with life advice, or items they otherwise couldn’t afford. It’s why...
Gas prices increase for first time since November
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429.The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It was unchanged last Monday, the only other day during the streak when it did not decrease.The average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 75 cents lower than one month ago and 24.4 cents cheaper than one...
riviera-maya-news.com
Woman reported kidnapped from Cancun found alive along Ruta de los cenotes in Puerto Morelos
Puerto Morelos, Q.R. — A woman who was reported missing on December 18 has been found alive. Martha “N” was allegedly kidnapped in Cancun on December 17. Details surrounding her disappearance are not clear. Her family filed a missing persons report with the state on December 18....
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
foxla.com
New California law hopes to limit deaths from street takeovers, reckless drivers
LOS ANGELES - Despite the rain, the candles flickered Tuesday at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in Hyde Park where 24-year-old Elyzza Guajaca lost her life. Police sayid Guajaca was killed and others were struck by a driver doing donuts at an illegal street takeover Christmas Night.
mynewsla.com
Stolen Vehicle Pursued from Orange County Through LA County
A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
Comments / 0