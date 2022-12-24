ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WUSA

Blizzard slams Buffalo

People are picking up the pieces after a blizzard slammed Buffalo, New York. Buffalo resident and Maryland native Bill Bronrott shared this video with WUSA9.
BUFFALO, NY
WUSA

Helping Local Honey Bees | ECO 9

There are things we can all do NOW to be more pollinator friendly. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with beekeepers from Virginia and Maryland to learn more.
MARYLAND STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

7 confirmed deaths from blizzard

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the death toll has increased to seven in the pre-Christmas blizzard. He fears there could be more fatalities as crews get to more people stranded in cars.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
AccuWeather

Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever

One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wutv29.com

Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans

A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
ERIE COUNTY, NY

