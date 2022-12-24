Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
A Melody of Flavors at Wok and RollJ.M. LesinskiAmherst, NY
Related
WUSA
Maryland native endures storm in adopted hometown of Buffalo, New York
People in Buffalo will be talking about this storm for years. Former Maryland state delegate Bill Bronrott lives there now.
WUSA
Blizzard slams Buffalo
People are picking up the pieces after a blizzard slammed Buffalo, New York. Buffalo resident and Maryland native Bill Bronrott shared this video with WUSA9.
WUSA
9 things to do New Year's weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — It's officially time to kiss this year goodbye and ring in 2023 with events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. From parties at swanky hotels and bars to roller skating and art installations, there's a lot to check out in the final days of 2022!. Every week, WUSA9...
7 people have been found dead in Buffalo after severe winter storm
For the first time in the Buffalo Fire Department's history, they could not respond to any calls because of the conditions.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
Hochul: This storm is one for the ages
Governor Hochul is among those urging Western New Yorkers to stay off the roads one more day as a blizzard went through the Northtowns Christmas weekend. The system has shifted south.
WUSA
Helping Local Honey Bees | ECO 9
There are things we can all do NOW to be more pollinator friendly. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with beekeepers from Virginia and Maryland to learn more.
Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
WUSA
Despite "crackdown" many THC candy lookalikes still available in Virginia stores
Virginia’s Attorney General and food inspectors announced a crackdown on all THC edibles this June. Those contain the compound that can get you high.
Poloncarz says 'We will do what it takes' in attack on Mayor Brown and suggests county take over snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz launched a seemingly blistering attack of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and City of Buffalo snow removal efforts during his daily briefing in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Wegmans is Closing Stores in 2 Counties Until Monday Because of the Winter Storm
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SyraCuse and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Firetrucks stranded, airport closed, two fatalities: harrowing details emerge from storm in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. -- In a news conference on Christmas Eve, Governor Kathy Hochul shared harrowing details about the storm pummeling Buffalo over the weekend. Around 11:00 a.m., Hochul announced that two people in the Buffalo area have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions. The storm -- which...
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
7 confirmed deaths from blizzard
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the death toll has increased to seven in the pre-Christmas blizzard. He fears there could be more fatalities as crews get to more people stranded in cars.
Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever
One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
‘It ripped apart’: Golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
wutv29.com
Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans
A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
Comments / 0