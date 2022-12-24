Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb toward 50 to end week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our thaw has arrived and it will continue right into next week. There is a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday, but no all-day soakers are in the forecast. Down the road, next Tuesday we could possibly reach 60 degrees – whoop whoop....
Mild stretch arrives in Metro Detroit
A mild stretch brings warmer temperatures and some rain to end the year. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
Milder weather on the way
Milder weather is on the way and will stick around into next week. Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
Metro Detroit weather: Gradual thaw ahead of weekend in the 40s
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The gradual thaw continues for Southeast Michigan as high pressure retreats to the East Coast. Some breaks of sun are in the forecast Wednesday, along with a southwest breeze. We’ll see a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday with temps topping out in the 40s over the New Year’s Weekend.
Cold start to week before mild finish
While the week starts cold, the end will look much different, with temperatures reaching 50 Friday and staying up into the new year. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week before warmup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gradual warm-up is in store for all of Southeast Michigan later this work week as strong high pressure moves off the East Coast. Milder temperatures start building into the region Wednesday and last through the New Year. Some wet weather is also likely Friday through Sunday!
New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit: Things to do to ring in 2023
Dance, drink, or get the family together to celebrate 2023. There's plenty of ways to celebrate New Year's Eve around Metro Detroit. If you'll be drinking, play it safe and plan ahead. Find yourself stuck? Tow to Go offers safe way home from New Year's parties. Noon Year's Eve Celebration.
See immaculate sunrises caught over Detroit River, Lake St. Clair this year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was quite the year for Detroit and Michigan. Some stories like the Giant Slide on Belle Isle stole the show while others like recreational weed sales moved on momentum built over years. Some of our most-read stories included the incoming $400 refund checks from auto...
Pipe bursts, destroying merchandise at Mt. Clemens store
A broken pipe led to flooding that destroyed mostly all of the merchandise at Alleycat Metaphysical Supplies in Mt. Clemens. The repairs are expected to be extensive and will include taking down the entire ceiling and redoing woodwork.
Teen walking in Chesterfield Township sees flames, alerts resident about house fire
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager was walking in Chesterfield Township on Monday afternoon when they spotted flames at a home. The teen alerted a tenant who rents a room at the house on Anchor Drive and Jefferson. "I was talking to God, 'please don’t take my babies,'"...
Mt. Clemens business owner finds store submerged in water, merchandise destroyed
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Mt. Clemens store owner went to his shop to feed his cat, he discovered a mess that destroyed his merchandise and the building. "We got here around noon on Christmas Day to feed our cat Luci and gone, like the whole place was raining water down in here," Lyle Kramp said.
Could an EV fee be coming to Michigan to help fix roads?
Drivers in Michigan pay a gas tax unless they have an electric vehicle. While EV drivers save hundreds of dollars not paying this tax, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she supports potentially adding an EV fee to help pay for road repairs.
Chesterfield family loses pets after fire destroys home
A dog, cat, and bird were killed in a Chesterfield Township house fire this week. Now, the family is trying to piece their lives back together after the blaze that destroyed their home.
9 cats and a pet pig rescued from Chesterfield Twp house fire
CHESTERFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Chesterfield Twp firefighters successfully rescued 9 cats and a pig along with the home's occupants in a house fire Monday afternoon. The Chesterfield Twp Police and Fire Departments responded around 4:14 p.m. to the home on Anchor Drive and Jefferson. First responders said they found the home fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke.
Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile
NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
Brownstown police handing out free noise-reducing headphones for people who struggle with noise ahead of NYE
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Brownstown Township Police Department is providing free noise-reducing headphones to people who struggle with loud noises and may have a difficult time with fireworks on New Year's Eve. The police department partnered with Mimi's Mission, a nonprofit that helps people Downriver who have...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer backs fee for electric vehicles to fund road repairs
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Electric vehicle owners are paying a higher Michigan registration fee, averaging around $140, but they save hundreds of dollars by not having to pay the gas tax. However, they could face similar fees in the future. The road-building industry and others are asking Gov. Gretchen...
Co-leader of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot sentenced to 16 years
Adam Fox, the co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison. He was convicted of conspiracy charges four months ago.
Gov. Whitmer talks NIL deals, alcohol at college sports games
While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would sign a bill to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events, she said she doesn't fully stand behind it. She discussed this issue as well as name, image, likeness deals for student atlethes during a recent interview.
Will Gov. Gretchen Whitmer run for president?
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she doesn't plan to run for president in 2024, she hasn't taken future years off the table. "I am not going to run for president in 2024," Whitmer said during an interview. However, in that same interview, she...
