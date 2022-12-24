ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb toward 50 to end week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our thaw has arrived and it will continue right into next week. There is a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday, but no all-day soakers are in the forecast. Down the road, next Tuesday we could possibly reach 60 degrees – whoop whoop....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mild stretch arrives in Metro Detroit

A mild stretch brings warmer temperatures and some rain to end the year. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
fox2detroit.com

Milder weather on the way

Milder weather is on the way and will stick around into next week. Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Gradual thaw ahead of weekend in the 40s

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The gradual thaw continues for Southeast Michigan as high pressure retreats to the East Coast. Some breaks of sun are in the forecast Wednesday, along with a southwest breeze. We’ll see a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday with temps topping out in the 40s over the New Year’s Weekend.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cold start to week before mild finish

While the week starts cold, the end will look much different, with temperatures reaching 50 Friday and staying up into the new year. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week before warmup

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gradual warm-up is in store for all of Southeast Michigan later this work week as strong high pressure moves off the East Coast. Milder temperatures start building into the region Wednesday and last through the New Year. Some wet weather is also likely Friday through Sunday!
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit: Things to do to ring in 2023

Dance, drink, or get the family together to celebrate 2023. There's plenty of ways to celebrate New Year's Eve around Metro Detroit. If you'll be drinking, play it safe and plan ahead. Find yourself stuck? Tow to Go offers safe way home from New Year's parties. Noon Year's Eve Celebration.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pipe bursts, destroying merchandise at Mt. Clemens store

A broken pipe led to flooding that destroyed mostly all of the merchandise at Alleycat Metaphysical Supplies in Mt. Clemens. The repairs are expected to be extensive and will include taking down the entire ceiling and redoing woodwork.
fox2detroit.com

9 cats and a pet pig rescued from Chesterfield Twp house fire

CHESTERFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Chesterfield Twp firefighters successfully rescued 9 cats and a pig along with the home's occupants in a house fire Monday afternoon. The Chesterfield Twp Police and Fire Departments responded around 4:14 p.m. to the home on Anchor Drive and Jefferson. First responders said they found the home fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile

NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
NEWBERRY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Brownstown police handing out free noise-reducing headphones for people who struggle with noise ahead of NYE

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Brownstown Township Police Department is providing free noise-reducing headphones to people who struggle with loud noises and may have a difficult time with fireworks on New Year's Eve. The police department partnered with Mimi's Mission, a nonprofit that helps people Downriver who have...
BROWNSTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gov. Whitmer talks NIL deals, alcohol at college sports games

While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would sign a bill to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events, she said she doesn't fully stand behind it. She discussed this issue as well as name, image, likeness deals for student atlethes during a recent interview.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Will Gov. Gretchen Whitmer run for president?

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she doesn't plan to run for president in 2024, she hasn't taken future years off the table. "I am not going to run for president in 2024," Whitmer said during an interview. However, in that same interview, she...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy