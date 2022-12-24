Read full article on original website
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
KMZU
Roundabout accident injures Kansas City man
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. – A Kansas City man is injured in a Platte County accident Tuesday night. Missouri Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at 11:48 p.m. on NW 72nd St. at Overland Dr. An eastbound traveling vehicle driven by 29-year-old Genie Howard failed to negotiate an intersection roundabout and stuck a curb. The vehicle came to rest on its top after overturning.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
KCCI.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash was reported Wednesday morning on Interstate 235. The crash happened near 42nd Street in the eastbound lanes. This initial report aired at 6:30 a.m. The crash has since been cleared.
KMZU
Rear end collision hospitalizes two
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - Two local residents are moderately injured after a rear end crash in Carroll County Monday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the accident at 7:49 p.m. on northbound Highway 65 at County Road 324. The report claims 31-year-old Jamie Humphrey, of Carrollton, and her 5-year-old female passenger were injured when their vehicle struck the rear of 21-year-old Matthew Johnson of Anoka, Minnesota.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
KMZU
Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
KMZU
Clarence Randall Mantzey, Jr.
Clarence Randall Mantzey, Jr., a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his residence. Clarence was born the son of Clarence Randall “Red” and Mildred (Williams) Mantzey on October 16, 1950, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Clarence was a 1968 graduate of Tina-Avalon High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from the United States Army with a rank of Master Seargeant. He considered being in the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars quite an honor. He was also a long standing member of the Eagles Club. He married Diann Daley May 5, 2007 She preceded him in death in September of 2022.
KMZU
RR crossing in Caldwell County closed for maintenance
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO - Union Pacific Railroad reportedly says work is scheduled in Caldwell County for crossing maintenance. The Sheriff's office in Caldwell County said they were informed of a crossing closure over Wallace Drive, near Cottonwood Creek, which is set from 9 a.m. Thursday to Friday, 3 p.m. The...
KMZU
Star Lee Ragon
Star Lee Ragon, 63, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away December 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 100 West Highway OO, Odessa, Missouri 64076. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at the church. Interment will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Stephen Ragon. Memories of Star and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Douglas Miles Sweet
Douglas Miles Sweet, 67, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association. Memories of Doug and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Iowa police shoot 16-year-old boy during domestic confrontation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police officers in Des Moines shot and killed a 16-year-old boy they encountered during a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.The Des Moines Register reported that a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. to report the dispute at an apartment complex near Blank Park Zoo. The caller said the disturbance involved the boy and he was armed with a handgun.Police said in a statement that officers found the boy in an apartment with other family members. Officers tried to talk to the boy to de-escalate the situation but the boy raised the gun toward officers, prompting more than one officer to open fire. The boy later died at a hospital.State agents are investigating the shooting.
KMZU
Clyde Ray Hill
Clyde Ray Hill, 79, of Mayview, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a charity of donor’s choice. Memories of Clyde and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
William Joe Tye
William “Bill” Joe Tye, 69 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 100 W. Hwy OO, Odessa, MO, 64076. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Pat Tye. Memories of Bill and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
KCCI.com
Witness shares security video taken when Des Moines police officers shot and killed 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man in a nearby apartment complex shared a recording of a security video that appears to capture the moment a 16-year-old boy wasshot by officers in a confrontation with Des Moines Police. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 at an apartment...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
26-year-old dies in Independence crash on Christmas night
Tyler Kelley, 26, died Christmas night after a crash near Truman Road near Grand Avenue in Independence, police say.
northwestmoinfo.com
Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29
A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
