Murfreesboro, TN

A Dozen Police Vehicles On Sulphur Spring Rd. Wednesday Afternoon

(MURFREESBORO) The community was enjoying its first sunny day since Christmas and Murfreesboro Police received an emergency call from someone at a home on Sulphur Springs Road at Myers Drive. Officers arrived at the address that was across the street from the Bethel Community Church. This unknown incident occurred in the 2:00 o'clock hour on Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022).
UPDATE: Man Reported Missing in Murfreesboro - Safely Located

(Murfreesboro, TN) A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a man who was reported missing by his family in the Murfreesboro area has been canceled. Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday, “Edkra Barnes has been safely located. Thanks everyone for sharing.”. Mr. Barnes...
New Year's Day 5k in Murfreesboro this Sunday and the Polar Bear Plunge is Next Saturday

(Murfreesboro, TN) Two annual events are nearing as the close of the year is right around the corner. The New Year’s Day 5k will take place this Sunday on New Year’s Day at 10AM. The run will be at Barfield Crescent Park. The deadline to register for the event is this Thursday night at 8 PM at packet pick-up (Packet pick-up will be at Patterson Park Community Center between 6AM and 8PM).
La Vergne to Seek Mutual Aid to Fix Water Supply Issue

(La Vergne, TN) A “perfect storm” has caused the City of La Vergne to seek mutual aid from the Town of Smyrna to meet a water supply issue. The software used to monitor water tank levels, SCADA, at the Inframark Water Treatment Plant froze on Friday and, unrelated, a power breaker tripped the same day. Once power was restored the software was not correctly reading the amount of water in the tank that serves the south side of La Vergne, causing a shortage due to high demand during the winter weather this weekend. No conservation notice has been issued at this time. Once water levels get this low, it takes time to build them back up. Residents may notice low water pressure or no water until levels are restored.
Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation for Gas - Rutherford County Cheapest in State

(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County currently has the lowest average gas prices in the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, the average price for regular unleaded was at $2.44 per gallon in Rutherford County, according to GasBuddy. Williamson County has one of the highest average prices of regular unleaded fuel, ringing in at $3.00 per gallon (as of Tuesday at 12-Noon).
UPDATE: More Middle Tennessee Phone Scams Reported

Just a short drive east of Murfreesboro in Tullahoma, the Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted via telephone. The scammer calling from a local number claims that the call recipient has outstanding warrants and asks that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the perceived situation.
Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
"Rent" at the Center for the Arts

Fri-Sat 7:30PM, Sun. 2:00PM (Feb. 10-26, 2022) The musical "RENT" at The Center for the Arts (110 W. College St., Murfreesboro). Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. This musical take place in the bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Rent is rated PG-13 by the MPAA for mature thematic material involving drugs and sexuality, and for some strong language. For more information, phone 615-904-ARTS (2787) or visit www.BoroArts.org.
Bowl win adds to Blue Raider resume

In the increasingly tough and changing world of college football, what does winning a bowl game mean for a program? With all things considered, for Middle Tennessee State, their Hawaii Bowl triumph speaks volumes. The 25-23 triumph over a storied San Diego State program on December 24 was noteworthy for...
