Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
A Dozen Police Vehicles On Sulphur Spring Rd. Wednesday Afternoon
(MURFREESBORO) The community was enjoying its first sunny day since Christmas and Murfreesboro Police received an emergency call from someone at a home on Sulphur Springs Road at Myers Drive. Officers arrived at the address that was across the street from the Bethel Community Church. This unknown incident occurred in the 2:00 o'clock hour on Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022).
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Man Reported Missing in Murfreesboro - Safely Located
(Murfreesboro, TN) A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a man who was reported missing by his family in the Murfreesboro area has been canceled. Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday, “Edkra Barnes has been safely located. Thanks everyone for sharing.”. Mr. Barnes...
wgnsradio.com
New Year's Day 5k in Murfreesboro this Sunday and the Polar Bear Plunge is Next Saturday
(Murfreesboro, TN) Two annual events are nearing as the close of the year is right around the corner. The New Year’s Day 5k will take place this Sunday on New Year’s Day at 10AM. The run will be at Barfield Crescent Park. The deadline to register for the event is this Thursday night at 8 PM at packet pick-up (Packet pick-up will be at Patterson Park Community Center between 6AM and 8PM).
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne to Seek Mutual Aid to Fix Water Supply Issue
(La Vergne, TN) A “perfect storm” has caused the City of La Vergne to seek mutual aid from the Town of Smyrna to meet a water supply issue. The software used to monitor water tank levels, SCADA, at the Inframark Water Treatment Plant froze on Friday and, unrelated, a power breaker tripped the same day. Once power was restored the software was not correctly reading the amount of water in the tank that serves the south side of La Vergne, causing a shortage due to high demand during the winter weather this weekend. No conservation notice has been issued at this time. Once water levels get this low, it takes time to build them back up. Residents may notice low water pressure or no water until levels are restored.
wgnsradio.com
Another Shoplifting Incident Ends with Charges Being Filed at a Retailer in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) One of several shoplifting incidents that took place in the weeks leading up to Christmas occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods. According to a Murfreesboro Police report, two men entered the store wearing puffy jackets that were possibly used to conceal merchandise. A store manager said to police,...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation for Gas - Rutherford County Cheapest in State
(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County currently has the lowest average gas prices in the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, the average price for regular unleaded was at $2.44 per gallon in Rutherford County, according to GasBuddy. Williamson County has one of the highest average prices of regular unleaded fuel, ringing in at $3.00 per gallon (as of Tuesday at 12-Noon).
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City School Students Headed Back to School Soon - Growth on West Side Continues
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro City School Students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, January 4th after a long winter break. Rutherford County School Students return to class the very same day (January 4th). In the City Schools, Communications Director Lisa Trail told WGNS news…. She also highlighted the ability of...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Middle Tennessee Phone Scams Reported
Just a short drive east of Murfreesboro in Tullahoma, the Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted via telephone. The scammer calling from a local number claims that the call recipient has outstanding warrants and asks that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the perceived situation.
wgnsradio.com
Applications Now Open for the K-6th Grade Discovery School in Murfreesboro
(Rutherford County, TN) Now is the time to apply for your child to attend the Discovery School in Murfreesboro. Lisa Trail, Communications Director for the City Schools stated…. Discovery School is a high achieving school…. You can apply to send your child to the in any grade level between kindergarten...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
wgnsradio.com
"Rent" at the Center for the Arts
Fri-Sat 7:30PM, Sun. 2:00PM (Feb. 10-26, 2022) The musical "RENT" at The Center for the Arts (110 W. College St., Murfreesboro). Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. This musical take place in the bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Rent is rated PG-13 by the MPAA for mature thematic material involving drugs and sexuality, and for some strong language. For more information, phone 615-904-ARTS (2787) or visit www.BoroArts.org.
wgnsradio.com
Bowl win adds to Blue Raider resume
In the increasingly tough and changing world of college football, what does winning a bowl game mean for a program? With all things considered, for Middle Tennessee State, their Hawaii Bowl triumph speaks volumes. The 25-23 triumph over a storied San Diego State program on December 24 was noteworthy for...
Comments / 0