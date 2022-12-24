ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtuz.com

No Injures in Monday Dover Fire

A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires

Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Basement Fire in Strasburg

Mary Alice Reporting – Strasburg fire crews were on scene for over two hours Monday night. This was for a confirmed structure fire that was called in just after 8 pm, on State Route 212, in Beach City. Firefighters, according to information posted on the Strasburg department’s Facebook page,...
STRASBURG, OH
whbc.com

CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Home Occupants Unable to Escape Blaze

WTUZ News reporting – For over thirteen hours, officials remained on scene for an early morning fire in the Village of Newcomerstown. The call came in Monday at 1:36 am, as units were dispatched to 429 Spaulding Avenue. State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator Brian Peterman told news outlets and...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Clinic suffers water damage, icicles cascade from windows

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Clinic at the corner of 16th Street and Eoff Street was seen covered in icicles on Monday. Crews from Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration were on site and say flooding had occurred within the building. Outside of the building, water could be seen dripping from...
WHIZ

Cold Spells Can Burst Pipes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The recent cold spell brought sub-zero temperatures that caused exposed and uninsulated water pipes to burst. The freezing conditions not only can affect homeowners but businesses too. Squiggly’s Car Wash General Manager Ryan Dale dealt with a burst pipe this morning and explained the precautions the business takes to prevent the freezing temperatures from affecting business.
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Gary Ronald Snyder – December 21, 2022

Gary Ronald Snyder, age 76, of Uhrichsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Community Hospice Truman House after a period of declining health. Born in Dover on February 24, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Stropky) Snyder. Gary graduated from New Philadelphia...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Tina Rae Dessecker – December 22, 2022

Tina Rae Dessecker, age 61, of New Philadelphia passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Mercy Medical Center at Canton. Born in Dover on February 26, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Charles Malterer and Norma (Hess) Malterer Wells. Tina graduated from Dover High School in...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Priscilla Ann Beitzel – December 21, 2022

Priscilla Ann Beitzel, 95, of New Philadelphia passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Cleveland Clinic. Born on May 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Gowins) Everett. She married Earl Beitzel, who preceded her in death in August of 2012. She was also preceded in death by her daughter; Amy Beitzel; grandson, Nathan Beitzel; daughter-in-law, Christine Beitzel; along with two brothers and one sister. Sadly, Priscilla was the last of her generation.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH
Yahoo Sports

Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures

MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

Previous Tuscarawas County Sheriff Passes

Harold McKimmie served as Sheriff for Tuscarawas County and he passed away Christmas day at 93 years old. The retired law enforcement official had a career spanning 46 years between the State Highway Patrol, from 1967 until 1982, and then the Sheriff’s Office, from 1985 to 2000. Current Sheriff,...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy