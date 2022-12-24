Priscilla Ann Beitzel, 95, of New Philadelphia passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Cleveland Clinic. Born on May 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Gowins) Everett. She married Earl Beitzel, who preceded her in death in August of 2012. She was also preceded in death by her daughter; Amy Beitzel; grandson, Nathan Beitzel; daughter-in-law, Christine Beitzel; along with two brothers and one sister. Sadly, Priscilla was the last of her generation.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO