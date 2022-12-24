Read full article on original website
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Unemployment Rates Edged Higher Across SE Minnesota in November
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After two consecutive months of declines, the unemployment rate for the Rochester area edged a little higher in November. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the jobless rate for Olmsted County was at 1.6% last month. The rate was up 2-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month but was 2-tenths of a point below the rate from November of last year. It was also considerably below the 2.3% rate from November 2019 before the start of the pandemic.
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Minnesota Tax Collections Exceeded Brand New Forecast
Minnesota tax collections exceeded expectations in November just weeks after the state issued an updated revenue forecast that predicts a record-setting budget surplus of over $17 billion. The monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows the state's net general fund revenues in November totaled just over...
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
The next few days might be a good time to check out these most popular Netflix shows if you haven't seen them already. The list of the most popular Netflix show in each state for 2022 has been released. If you're looking for a good show to watch, I've got the most popular in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin to check out.
New laws take effect January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
New Environmental Regulations Will Impact Minnesota Developers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects' effects on the climate. The state's environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impact on the land, air, water, and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that the state Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to amend the process to require developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.
Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks Decline
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of people hospitalized with influenza in Minnesota has declined for a second straight week. The weekly flu update from the Minnesota Department of Heath shows there were 264 flu-related hospitalizations statewide during the week that ended on December 17. That's down from the 400 hospitalizations reported the previous week and the over 550 hospitalizations reported in late November and early December.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials said Tuesday that that has them worried. “The numbers have been improving recently, and though this is better than the vast majority of the nation, it is...
New Walz cabinet picks include ex-police chief, tax expert
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz chose an ex-police chief Wednesday to be Minnesota's top cop and picked one of the Legislature's top tax experts as his chief tax collector. The Democratic governor announced six appointments altogether to fill out his cabinet as he prepares for his second term. Most of his agency heads are coming back, but six slots were open — mostly because of commissioners retiring or taking other jobs.
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
Does Warming Up Your Car Do More Harm Than Good in Minnesota?
You see it often this time of year in Minnesota: people waiting for their cars to warm up before driving them. But can warming up your vehicle before driving it actually damage the engine?. Minnesotans Have Warmed Up Their Vehicles In the Winter For Years. Warming up a vehicle before...
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
Whiteout Conditions Likely in SE Minnesota Through Friday Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The blizzard warning is still on. Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate across southeastern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM on Saturday. The National Weather Service says to expect sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph. With the recent addition of 2 to 4 inches of fluffy snow, forecasters are warning of the likelihood of whiteout conditions, especially in open areas.
MnDOT Reminds Drivers to Stay Out of Snow Plow Blind Spots
The snow plows have had a busy start to the winter season, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be aware of, and stay out of snow plow blind spots. **Be patient. Stay back. Stay safe! **Remember, our snowplow drivers are working to improve road conditions for...
