Saturday Hockey Scores – Basketball: Lynn English Boys Top Beverly – Bishop Fenwick Girls Win vs. Pentucket – Hear from Coaches with Team Notes

Coach Leland gained coaching experience through her time with Charlestown Lacrosse and, most recently, as a coach in the Hamilton-Wenham Youth Lacrosse program.Coach Leland has quite a pedigree in the sport of Lacrosse. She was a four-year Varsity player at Washington and Lee University in Virginia under Coach Jan Hathorn, who was just recently inducted into the Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Hall of Fame. In her Senior year, Coach Leland helped lead the Generals (it was meant to be) to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference Title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

