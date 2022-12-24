Saturday Hockey Scores – Basketball: Lynn English Boys Top Beverly – Bishop Fenwick Girls Win vs. Pentucket – Hear from Coaches with Team Notes

Read full article on original website
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Winthrop High School Hockey Coach Dale Dunbar – Vikings Can Score, But Defense Leads the Way
WINTHROP – Winthrop High School hockey coach Dale Dunbar is also an NHL agent. On Tuesday, in an interview with MSO Sports, he reviewed the most recent Vikings victory, a 6-2 win over Grafton (4-1), a team that had scored 24 goals in its first 4 games; previewed what’s planned for the Vikings (3-0-1) this week with no game scheduled; and critiqued the play of the Bruins in general, and in particular, Taylor Hall.
msonewsports.com
Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scores (Game Stories from the Boston Globe): Beverly, Lynn English, Lynn Classical Boys All Win
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Merrimack College, North Andover. Junior forward Ryder Frost erupted for 38 points and 20 rebounds for the Panthers (2-2) in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Classic at Merrimack College. Beverly will play Andover or Methuen in the semifinals Wednesday. Lynn English 98, KIPP...
msonewsports.com
Tuesday High School Boys’ Hockey Scores: Lynnfield, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham Win (Game Stories from the Boston Globe)
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Murphy Memorial Rink, South Boston. Jack Carpenter scored the winner on the power play to lead the Pioneers (4-0-1) in the consolation game of the Michael Giordano Christmas Classic at Murphy Memorial rink. Drew Damiani chipped in a goal and an assist for Lynnfield. Swampscott...
msonewsports.com
Hamilton Wenham’s Athletic Department Announces New Head Girls Lacrosse Coach – Emily Leland
Coach Leland gained coaching experience through her time with Charlestown Lacrosse and, most recently, as a coach in the Hamilton-Wenham Youth Lacrosse program.Coach Leland has quite a pedigree in the sport of Lacrosse. She was a four-year Varsity player at Washington and Lee University in Virginia under Coach Jan Hathorn, who was just recently inducted into the Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Hall of Fame. In her Senior year, Coach Leland helped lead the Generals (it was meant to be) to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference Title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
WCVB
Mass. HS basketball team has Southwest flight to Florida tournament canceled
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school basketball team, who spent the year raising money to attend a tournament in Florida, had their flight canceled by Southwest Airlines, one of the thousands scrubbed by the airline in recent days. Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on Tuesday, which...
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – North Shore Today: Lynnfield Christmas Morning Fire Displaces Family – Rockport Woman Honored – Community Notes, Photos & Sports Schedule
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph. Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. Calm wind. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
WCVB
Family driving rental to Boston for NHL Winter Classic after Southwest flights delayed
BOSTON — With the NHL Winter Classic set for Boston's Fenway Park in less than a week, one family — who was planning to fly to Boston on Southwest — is not letting the airline's meltdown stop them from getting to Beantown. Tim Maher and his family...
msonewsports.com
Nahant’s Johnson Elementary School Restarts Band Program – Holiday Concert Returns
NAHANT — After three years of indoor singing and trumpets, trombones, flutes and clarinets being restricted. from being played, these opportunities are being relaunched at the Johnson School. This October the school hired a choral music teacher and alum of the school, Carol Hanson. Over the past several weeks she has supported a Veteran’s Day concert and has been preparing the students for its first Holiday Concert in several years.
Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods
A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Boston 25 News
Officials: Daughter of ex-Red Sox pitcher gave birth to baby in NH woods, left newborn in tent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The daughter of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is facing charges after her newborn baby was found unclothed, freezing, and alone in the darkness in a wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials said. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 4 Recent Winners, Including 1 $2,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 23, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — Market Basket. Thu, Dec 22, 2022 — $1,000 — 100X THE MONEY — Sunrise Market...
Wilmington Apple
Resident Raising Funds To Install Memorial Plaque At Walking Trail To Honor Wilmington Fallen Hero Jack Maguire
WILMINGTON, MA — At the 2022 Annual Town Meeting, residents unanimously supported a measure to name and dedicate a walking trail at Hathaway Acres in memory of John “Jack” Maguire, a Wilmington resident and Woburn Police Officer who was fatally shot responding to a robbery on December 26, 2010.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
whdh.com
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $565 million, 6th largest in game’s history
BOSTON (WHDH) - Lottery players now have a chance to win $565 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The prize represents the sixth largest jackpot in the game’s history. Last month, one winner won more than $2 billion in the largest Powerball jackpot in history. (Copyright (c)...
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash
NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
communityadvocate.com
Residential fire displaces Southborough family
SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
