WHAT THIS COLUMN IS ALL ABOUT FOR THOSE WHO MISS THE POINT, BUILDING STARS, GIVING RELEASES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How bad was that Swerve/Keith Lee segment with Rick Ross on Dynamite? Yikes!. No Top Dolla dive bad but not good. I think there are similarities between Ultimate Warrior and Goldberg. They both have big streaks, they...
WWE STOCK FALLING, BOOKER TOLD NOT TO DO THE SPINAROONIE, BISCHOFF ON VINCE RETIRING, EMMA ON HER RETURN AND MORE
The WWE stock closed today at $67.51, down $2.36 a share. The stock has been in a fall lately, as has the overall market. The stock closed at $80.80 a month ago today so it's taken a pretty big hit during the period, down over 16% in that period. It has also given up most of the gains that it made when Vince McMahon "retired" from the company.
THE BLOODLINE HEADLINES, BRAY RETURNS TO THE RING, A BIG MOMENT FOR KARRION KROSS, IC LADDER MATCH & MORE: DETAILED 12/26 WWE IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN REPORT
WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for their annual post-Christmas Holiday Show, a tradition that has run for decades at The World's Most Famous Arena. The show was near sold out, if not 100% sold out with the crowd, mostly families, really enjoying the show. The live event was very much based around making the crowd happy and in that regard, it was an absolute winner of a card. I can see people who will look at the results and scratch their head at the lineup, but in terms of a series of live matches that entertained the audience, WWE had a strong show tonight.
NEW CENA MERCH, WHAT'S NEXT FOR YOUNG ROCK, ANGLE WRITING FOREWORD FOR WWE BOOK AND MORE
WWE has released a ton of new John Cena merchandise timed for his return this Friday on Smackdown. WWE also released a new shirt for Dominik Mysterio, playing off of him "landing in jail" on Christmas Eve. There is no new Young Rock this week on NBC. The series will...
EXCERPT - THE ROAD TO WAR - CHAPTER 3 OF 'NITRO: THE INCREDIBLE RISE AND INEVITABLE COLLAPSE OF TED TURNER'S WCW'
The following is an excerpt from the new, expanded version of the book, NITRO: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner's WCW:. BISCHOFF’S DEPARTMENT HEADS did a double take upon hearing the news. It would take a monumental effort, they thought, to compete for ratings supremacy with the WWF, who despite suffering a marked drop-off in business, awaited them as the familiar incumbent.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE SPIKES, BEST AUDIENCE SINCE SEPTEMBER
The 12/23 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX brought in 2,376,000 overnight viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.com. They did a 0.55 in the 18-49 demo. That was up from last week's show, which saw the series bring in 2,191,000 overnight viewers and 0.52 in the 18-49 demo on FOX. This was their...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's epic Last Man Standing Match: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Relive Bianca Belair's WrestleMania win over Becky Lynch: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Cody Rhodes lays out plans for 2023: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Logan Paul goes toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: Raw, Dec. 26,...
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE AND DEMO RISES AGAIN, BEST SINCE APRIL
The 12/23 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 566,000 overnight viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.com, up from last week's 464,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.18, up from last week's 0.15. This was their best audience since April. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating.
SAMI AS THE CHAMP, ROCK AT MANIA, WRITING A BOOK AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Been reading Nitro off of y’all’s recommendation. Good read. Also watched your appearance on Bischoff’s podcast. Have either Dave or Mike thought of writing a book about their experience basically on the frontline of internet journalism? Or on the evolution of the site as a whole? I’d read it in a heartbeat.
DAX HARWOOD TALKS PUNK, CODY, WORKING HEEL AND MORE ON DEBUT OF NEW PODCAST
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Be Elite Champion Pullover Hoodie (Only Available Until 1/3) "If this mother..." Dax Harwood talks about meeting CM Punk and negative preconceptions about Punk. Dax Harwood talks about how he found out about his 1 on 1 match with CM...
UPDATED LIST OF AEW STARS, WWE HALL OF FAMERS AND MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Tonga Kid. *Henry and Phineas...
WWE SIGNS TOP LUCHADOR, FORMER ROH TV CHAMPION
It was announced during tonight's Lucha Libre AAA Noche de Campeones PPV from Acapulco that former ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, 27, one of the best Luchadors in the world, has officially signed with WWE. Lee was a multi-time champion in Mexico's CMLL. In Japan, he won the IWGP Junior...
LOTS OF TALENTS JOIN THE TOUR: 12/27 WWE HOLIDAY TOUR IN ATLANTA RESULTS
WWE returned to Atlanta with the following results last night:. *Bobby Lashley pinned Omos with a spear. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch resulted in a no contest when Bayley hit the ring. Lynch sent Bayley into a KOD. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day...
PREDICTIONS FOR NJPW'S WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 AT THE TOKYO DOME
KOPW 2023 - New Japan Rambo. No participants have been announced at this time. However, I would expect Shingo Takagi, Toru Yano, Taichi and El Phantasmo to be in the mix for the 2023 KOPW Title Belt. Anotonio Inoki Memorial 6 Man Tag Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Togi...
TWO MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL 2023
Scheduled for WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023, live on the USA Network on Tuesday 1/10/23:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller.
'PITCH BLACK' MATCH COMING TO WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE announced a "Pitch Black" match is headed for the 2022 Royal Rumble event as part of a promotion for Mountain Dew, which has a new flavor with the same name:
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz. *The Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. *The Workhorsemen vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes.
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
We start with BLK Jeez and Tyrus talking about their team and how tough Trevor Murdoch is. Trevor, Ricky Morton, Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer, Mecha Wolf, Odinson, Natalia Markova, Madi, Kerry Morton, Samantha Starr, and Chris Silvio Esq all have short promos about the Champions series. Our commentary team is...
BEST OF BEAST - WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane and Steven Dickey. This week’s episode, number 15, is titled: Edge of Your Seat Action. We are shown that after last week’s episode, WOW World Champion, The Beat, was attacked outside the arena. Because of this, we will be getting a retrospective of some of her best matches.
BY THE NUMBERS 669
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
