wcbi.com
Overnight fire at Shuqualak Lumber leaves major damage
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – An overnight fire caused major damage at a Noxubee County lumber operation. A kiln caught fire around 10:30 Monday night at the Planer Mill Division of Shuqualak Lumber. Two kilns were damaged in the blaze. The kilns are used to dry lumber before it is...
kicks96news.com
Flooding Possible in Parts of Local Area
The National Weather Service says there’s a limited threat of flooding across much of Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties. NWS says 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. The showers could begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday morning with the heaviest rain expected on Friday.
WTOK-TV
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Minnow Bucket Road has reopened and is safe to travel per LEMA Director Odie Barrett. A fuel spill earlier Sunday had caused officials to close Minnow Bucket Road so it could be cleaned up.
WTOK-TV
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department added two more officers to the force in December. Ishay Naylor and Vernice Haddox graduated last week from the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, located at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. The new officers begin patrolling the streets of...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
WTOK-TV
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff Department is searching for Tyler Mashburn, believed to be involved in a wreck early Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, the incident started on North Jackson Avenue in Quitman. The call came in to 911 about the individual brandishing a weapon.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Body found inside home in Meridian, police say possible homicide
According to the Scotty Ray Report in Meridian, a body was found today in the 600 block of Murphy Road. Ray reports that a door was kicked in leading to the discovery of the body. We have reached out to Lauderdale County coroner Clayton Cobler for more information. Police told...
WTOK-TV
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
WPMI
Third graders in Livingston, Alabama create hotline bringing people words of encouragement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A group of third graders in Livingston, Alabama are making sure people who need some words of encouragement, can get it. All people need to do is call 205-652-1894. "In my classroom at University Charter School, we have a lot of focus on social/emotional learning....
kicks96news.com
Another Stolen Car in Leake County and More
On Monday at 7:58 a.m., officers were requested to a residence on Highway 487 east for a report of a stolen vehicle. At 12:28 p.m., officers were requested to a residence on Hudson Road for a person causing a disturbance. At 7:37 p.m., there was a report of shots fired...
WTOK-TV
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy Rd in Meridian. An investigator with the police department told News 11 they are treating this as a homicide investigation as of right now. This is a developing story.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Police Department receives DUI and seat belt grants
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -Recently the City of Waynesboro has faced several tragic shootings, which the Assistant Police Chief, Johnathon Platt, offered condolences on before discussing the grants the department recently received. Although the grants cannot help the situations that previously unfolded, Platt hopes that these will lower the likelihood of...
kicks96news.com
Late Night Wrecks in Leake County
On Tuesday at 9:24 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with injuries on Highway 487 east and Gunter Road. One person was transported to Baptist Leake. On Wednesday at 1:43 a.m., there was a report of a wreck with injuries on Highway 487 at Bethlehem Church. Upon officer’s arrival, injury was reported to be minor.
WTOK-TV
Mayor addresses criticism after 15 homicides this year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime continues to be a concern for residents, businesses and law enforcement. Meridian Police investigated 17 homicides in 2021 and are near that number for this year. Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed the current homicide numbers for this...
WTOK-TV
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a collision Christmas Day in Clarke County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11. It happened about 9:30 p.m. MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore said Wilt Alford, 42, of Pachuta, was hit by a Nissan...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba
FRANK HIGH, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $75,00, $600. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500. VINCENT DEON HOWARD, 36, of Weir, Possession of...
