BOSTON - Boston firefighters saved two people from a burning home in Dorchester late Tuesday morning.A person living in the three-story house on Mora Street called 911 around 11:15 a.m. after flames broke out on the first floor and quickly spread outside to the roof, according to Boston Fire spokeswoman Sharon Galloway.She said two residents were trapped on the second floor and were rescued on ladders. Retired firefighter Ted Mathis lives across the street. He said the firefighters got there just in time."They would have been dead, no doubt about it," he told reporters. One resident was taken to the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO