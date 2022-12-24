Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA
A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
whdh.com
Death investigation underway in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. The focus has been on a unit in a nearby apartment...
caughtindot.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested for arson for 2-alarm fire on Mora Street
Just hours after several people were rescued from a 2-alarm fire on Mora Street on Tuesday, a woman was arrested on an arson charge. According to NBC10Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that 45-year-old Nikia Rivera had been charged in Boston Municipal Court with arson of a dwelling.
whdh.com
Three suspects from New Bedford arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Roxbury. Police say they received a tip just before 4 a.m. Tuesday that someone was stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car in the area of 15 Devon Street. During the...
NY man tackled, restrained by residents after attempted burglary in Dorchester home Christmas Eve
BOSTON — Residents of a Dorchester home tackled a man they found rummaging through their kitchen on Christmas Eve and restrained him until police arrived and took him into custody, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Oliver Sampeur, 25, of Brooklyn, NY, was charged with unarmed burglary, larceny from a...
DA: Boston woman hit ex-boyfriend with car, stabbed him with knife after learning he was unfaithful
BOSTON — A Boston woman struck her ex-boyfriend with her car and stabbed him with a knife last week after she learned he had been unfaithful to her, leaving him hospitalized in the ICU with serious injuries, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, was arraigned Tuesday in...
Haverhill Men Face Charges of Attempted Murder; Intended Victim Unharmed in Gunfire
Twenty-five-year-old Zadrian R. Colon and 20-year-old Enrique Ruiz, both of 33 Jackson St., face charges of unsuccessfully trying to murder another man late Tuesday morning in Haverhill—a dispute driven reportedly over a woman and comments made on social media. The 24-year-old intended victim was in close range of pistol...
Bail Revoked For Suspected Boston Crack Dealer As Prosecutor Focuses On Mass And Cass Area: DA
A Boston man arrested earlier this week for allegedly selling crack in the 'Mass and Cass' area had his bail revoked from a previous case, authorities said. Robert Smith, 56, is charged with distribution of a Class B substance (crack cocaine), second offense, the Suffolk County District A…
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
Boston man accused of exposing self to teenager on MBTA bus, police say
BOSTON — A 48-year-old Boston man was arrested for exposing himself and making sexual comments to a teenager while onboard an MBTA bus on Tuesday night, police said. Carlos Pires was charged with annoying & accosting, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and attempted unarmed robbery following the incident.
Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled
BROCKTON — A man convicted of killing a blind man with a shotgun at point-blank range at his home in Brockton in December 1986 will be released on parole again, after he had his parole revoked following multiple arrests in 2009. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in its Dec....
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
whdh.com
Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
Brockton mother to be sentenced in the brutal stabbing deaths of her 2 young sons
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother accused of killing her two young sons will be sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors say a voodoo ritual ended with their brutal stabbing deaths. Latarsha Sanders is slated to learn her fate in Plymouth courtroom after a jury found her guilty of two counts...
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders found guilty of murdering sons in 2018
BROCKTON, Mass. — After a nine-day trial, Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Jurors deliberated the charges against Sanders for about four hours on Tuesday. Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons multiple times after...
Framingham Police Investigating Counterfeit Bills Passed
FRAMINGHAM – Counterfeit bills were passed at a check-cashing outlet in Framingham, earlier this month. The incident was reported at Made in Brazil Express at 167 Concord Street in Framingham on December 21 at 11:32 a.m. Framingham Police spokesperson said $160 in “counterfeit bills were passed.”. Lt. Rachel...
Firefighters save 2 people from burning Dorchester home, woman arrested for arson
BOSTON - Boston firefighters saved two people from a burning home in Dorchester late Tuesday morning.A person living in the three-story house on Mora Street called 911 around 11:15 a.m. after flames broke out on the first floor and quickly spread outside to the roof, according to Boston Fire spokeswoman Sharon Galloway.She said two residents were trapped on the second floor and were rescued on ladders. Retired firefighter Ted Mathis lives across the street. He said the firefighters got there just in time."They would have been dead, no doubt about it," he told reporters. One resident was taken to the...
whdh.com
Man convicted of kidnapping, killing Boston woman could pay $632K in restitution
BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge will now decide if the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman in 2019 will pay $632,000 in restitution. Earlier this year, Louis Coleman was convicted of kidnapping Jassy Correia outside a Boston nightclub in 2019 and then killing her. The money would...
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
