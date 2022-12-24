ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA

A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. The focus has been on a unit in a nearby apartment...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

UPDATE: Woman arrested for arson for 2-alarm fire on Mora Street

Just hours after several people were rescued from a 2-alarm fire on Mora Street on Tuesday, a woman was arrested on an arson charge. According to NBC10Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that 45-year-old Nikia Rivera had been charged in Boston Municipal Court with arson of a dwelling.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled

BROCKTON — A man convicted of killing a blind man with a shotgun at point-blank range at his home in Brockton in December 1986 will be released on parole again, after he had his parole revoked following multiple arrests in 2009. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in its Dec....
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Firefighters save 2 people from burning Dorchester home, woman arrested for arson

BOSTON - Boston firefighters saved two people from a burning home in Dorchester late Tuesday morning.A person living in the three-story house on Mora Street called 911 around 11:15 a.m. after flames broke out on the first floor and quickly spread outside to the roof, according to Boston Fire spokeswoman Sharon Galloway.She said two residents were trapped on the second floor and were rescued on ladders. Retired firefighter Ted Mathis lives across the street. He said the firefighters got there just in time."They would have been dead, no doubt about it," he told reporters. One resident was taken to the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA

