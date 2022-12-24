Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Related
theScore
Jets to start Mike White vs. Seahawks, Zach Wilson will be inactive
New York Jets quarterback Mike White will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being cleared to return, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. White missed the last two contests after injuring his ribs in Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was willing to play through the ailment, but team doctors kept him sidelined.
theScore
Broncos fire Hackett after 4-11 showing in 1st season
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after the club went 4-11 through his 15 games as head coach. "Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," team owner Greg Penner said in a statement. "This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."
theScore
Sam Hartman enters transfer portal, reportedly expected to join Notre Dame
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has entered the transfer portal and is expected to make a move to Notre Dame, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The prolific Hartman recently broke the ACC's all-time touchdown passing record with his 108th career scoring throw in the Demon Deacons' bowl win over Missouri.
theScore
Report: Eagles' Johnson to delay surgery, expected to play in postseason
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will delay surgery on his torn adductor and begin rehabbing to prepare for the playoffs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Johnson suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The 32-year-old left...
theScore
Report: Eagles' Johnson out for regular season with abdominal injury
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a torn tendon in his abdominal area, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Eagles are reportedly hopeful that Johnson will be back for the postseason. The veteran tackle suffered the injury in...
theScore
Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State to capture Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point...
theScore
Former Texas QB Hudson Card transferring to Purdue
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card announced Monday that he is transferring to Purdue. Card spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. He failed to establish himself as a full-time starter at Texas, sitting behind Casey Thompson and Quinn Ewers on the depth chart throughout most of 2021 and 2022, respectively.
theScore
MNF best bets: L.A. puts together a charge to the playoffs in Indianapolis
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football offers an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting. There will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
theScore
Broncos' Wilson: 'I wish I could have played better' under Hackett
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took some responsibility following the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. "The reality is I wish I could have played better for him too," Wilson said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "I wish I could have played at the standard, the level that I've always played at."
theScore
Commanders name Wentz starter vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Wednesday. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Taylor Heinicke is expected to be Wentz's primary backup. Wentz opened the season as the...
theScore
Panthers bring back Norman after Horn injury
The Carolina Panthers signed free-agent cornerback Josh Norman with Jaycee Horn potentially out for the season with a broken wrist, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL Insider. The Panthers confirmed later Monday that they had added Norman to the practice squad ahead of Week 17. "I want to not...
theScore
Tagovailoa has concussion, Bridgewater expected to start
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 24-year-old quarterback entered concussion protocol Monday after he self-reported symptoms to team doctors. Tagovailoa finished the game without missing any snaps, and the NFL and NFLPA have launched an investigation into the situation, sources told The Athletic's Mike Jones.
theScore
Raiders bench Carr for final 2 games, Jarrett Stidham to start
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the team's final two games of the regular season, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take over as the starter. Chase Garbers will be the backup, meaning Carr will be inactive for Sunday's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 17: A New Year's resolution for each team
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we make a New Year's resolution for each team. 1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Ramp up CMC's workload. Christian McCaffrey only had two catches in two of his last three games, which was likely the coaching staff's way of making sure he's fresh for the playoffs. He should be getting over 25 touches per game with an emphasis on targets as a receiver out of the backfield once the 49ers get there.
theScore
It's time for the Giants to extend Daniel Jones
The Giants will do themselves a huge disservice if they don't extend Daniel Jones. He embodies everything you want in a franchise quarterback: toughness, reliability, and massive improvement. Consider that Jones, despite a dearth of receiving talent at his disposal, ranks 15th in passing yards and 16th in passer rating.
theScore
Dolphins' Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. The 24-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is in question. McDaniel said he's unsure when Tagovailoa got injured and that no one recognized issues during the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the...
theScore
Broncos owner: Next head coach will report directly to me
Denver Broncos CEO and co-owner Greg Penner said the team's next head coach will report directly to him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, Penner added that general manager George Paton will be involved in the coaching search, per Pelissero. Paton said co-owners Rob Walton, Carrie Walton, and...
theScore
Belichick won't 'second-guess Rhamondre' after costly fumble
Multiple running backs lost their starting roles under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick due to ball security issues throughout the years, but Rhamondre Stevenson's job appears safe. "I'm not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did," Belichick said Monday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Rhamondre's ball security...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 17 Rankings (Early Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 17.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 17, Hackett fired, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on...
Comments / 0