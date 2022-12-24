ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety

MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
Fatherly

THC Drinks Will Soon Be Everywhere. Here Are 8 To Know About.

As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than that batch of brownies your buddy whipped up. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
COLORADO STATE
newsy.com

Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The Body

Joggers in Tennessee are running out the clock ahead of winter wind chill warnings and plummeting temperatures expected Friday. "If it's really cold like single digits, it hurts when you breathe," one jogger said. "That's the hardest part about running in the cold." Cold temperatures stress the human body in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Psychiatric Times

From the Pages of Psychiatric Times: December 2022

The experts weighed in on a wide variety of psychiatric issues for the December 2022 issue of Psychiatric Times. In the December issue of Psychiatric TimesTM, we worked with experts from multiple psychiatric areas to bring you thoughtful articles about a wide variety of psychiatric topics, from the risk of tardive dyskinesia in antipsychotic use to updates on the biggest issues in mental health and psychiatric practice from 2022. Here are some highlights from the issue.
MICHIGAN STATE
allnurses.com

Stiff Person Syndrome: Knowledge is Power

In 1956, Mayo Clinic physicians Frederick Moersch and Henry Woltman observed 14 patients with varying levels of muscular rigidity in their torsos, abdomens, and thighs. It must have been a baffling presentation. Dr. Moersch and Dr. Woltman were first credited with recognizing this condition as a discrete neurologic entity and...
MedicalXpress

Research links addictive behavior to personality, psychopathology

Substance use disorder (SUD) includes dependence syndromes and harmful use of illicit drugs and alcohol. SUD is often complicated by a repetitive pattern of abstinence-reinstatement and psychiatric comorbidities. The personality traits of people with SUD may also be factors contributing to continuous use of substances. It is plausible that SUD reflects a complex interplay between substance use, dependence features, clinical symptoms and personality traits.
Shelby McDaniel

Cannabis: A Girl's Best Friend

Photo byPhoto by Alessandro Zambon on UnsplashonUnsplash. It starts with a mild cramp. Then the next several days are filled with spasming cramps so bad I can barely stand up straight.
Next Avenue

Recognizing the Signs of Burnout

The holidays are a time when many people get overstressed; here’s how to help yourself. I admit it. I recently had a meltdown. Between stress from finishing work for clients, I had all the Christmas stress: finishing painting crab shells (it's a Baltimore thing), decorating, writing cards, finishing shopping and wrapping everything.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mental_Floss

How Creative Are You? Scientists Developed a 4-Minute Test to Find Out

Nobody needs to be told they’re creative, nor can any test objectively define whether someone is, isn’t, or to what extent. But there may be certain neurological processes that are more common in creative types. If that’s true, a simple 4-minute test may shed some light on how verbally imaginative you might be.
wdfxfox34.com

A Complete Guide to the Advantages of Adding L-Theanine to Your Coffee

Originally Posted On: https://forwellness.com/blogs/be-well/a-complete-guide-to-the-advantages-of-adding-l-theanine-to-your-coffee. Coffee as a drink did not exist until the 15th century when a goatherd discovered that his goats became unusually energetic after eating berries from the coffee plant. Ever since then, coffee has become a very important drink worldwide and few people would dare start their...

