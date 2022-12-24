ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Burglar At West Seattle Sporting Goods Store

A burglar used a shopping cart to smash his way into a West Seattle sporting goods store early Tuesday and reportedly pointed a weapon—later discovered to be a pellet rifle—at officers before he was arrested. At 4:15 AM, police received a report of a burglary at the sporting...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police arrest Federal Way man suspected of stealing 18 vehicles across multiple counties

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force announced Wednesday that a Federal Way man could be facing multiple felonies for allegedly stealing over a dozen vehicles. Eighteen vehicles, trailers, and “pieces of heavy equipment” were recovered across properties in numerous cities, including Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue. Authorities believe he stole the vehicles in Eastern Washington before moving them to the western side of the state.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store

This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail

A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County sting nets massive seizure of drugs, cars, cash and guns

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Warrants served around King County last week resulted in one of the largest drug seizures by the King County Sheriff’s Office. What was known as “Operation P-22″ concluded on Dec. 21, when detectives in Precinct 4/ Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team seized 25 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 31 pounds of heroin, eight pounds of cocaine, 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 478,000 fentanyl pills, five handguns and three rifles.
KING COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning

Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
westsideseattle.com

King County Prosecuting Atttorney's office files charges following drug bust

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against each of the individuals involved in this major Burien Police Department/King County Sherriff’s Office drug bust out of Burien. King County Prosecuting Attorney-elect Leesa Manion. “Removing lethal narcotics from the street and stopping drug trafficking is a top priority...
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire

One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA

