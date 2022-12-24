Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Related
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Burglar At West Seattle Sporting Goods Store
A burglar used a shopping cart to smash his way into a West Seattle sporting goods store early Tuesday and reportedly pointed a weapon—later discovered to be a pellet rifle—at officers before he was arrested. At 4:15 AM, police received a report of a burglary at the sporting...
Docs provide new details after man reportedly blew up car after driving it into Everett Fred Meyer
A 56-year-old Olympia man who drove through the entrance of a Fred Meyer store in Everett and started a car fire was arrested for investigation of second-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief, according to documents filed by the Everett Police Department. According to the documents, an officer was waved down...
q13fox.com
Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
Police arrest Federal Way man suspected of stealing 18 vehicles across multiple counties
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force announced Wednesday that a Federal Way man could be facing multiple felonies for allegedly stealing over a dozen vehicles. Eighteen vehicles, trailers, and “pieces of heavy equipment” were recovered across properties in numerous cities, including Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue. Authorities believe he stole the vehicles in Eastern Washington before moving them to the western side of the state.
Police: Man rams cart through sporting goods store, points pellet rifle at officers
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man who they say rammed a shopping cart through a window at a closed sporting goods store and later pointed what appeared to be a rifle — but turned out to be a pellet gun — at officers. At 4:15 a.m....
myeverettnews.com
Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store
This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail
A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
Charges filed against 6 suspects in recent massive drug bust in Burien
This week, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against six individuals suspected to be involved in a recent major Burien Police Department/King County Sheriff’s Office drug bust out of Burien. As we previously reported, over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded Dec. 22,...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man With Sword After Attempted Assault, Burglary Sunday Night
Police arrested a man apparently in crisis after he used a sword to attack an officer in a patrol vehicle, broke the windshield of a parked car, and attempted to break in to a residence near the Washington Park Arboretum Sunday night. At 10:23 p.m., officers responded to 24th Avenue...
Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment
Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
Seattle police investigating after woman hit in head with rock during robbery
Seattle police are investigating after a woman was hit with a rock during a robbery on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was flagged down in the 1500 block of Third Avenue. The woman told police that a man approached her at...
Woman killed in hit and run crash in Kent after car drives onto sidewalk near bus stop
Kent police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded just before 5 p.m. after a car hit a pedestrian near 4th Avenue North and West James Street. 911 callers said that the pedestrian, a 63-year-old Federal Way...
King County sting nets massive seizure of drugs, cars, cash and guns
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Warrants served around King County last week resulted in one of the largest drug seizures by the King County Sheriff’s Office. What was known as “Operation P-22″ concluded on Dec. 21, when detectives in Precinct 4/ Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team seized 25 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 31 pounds of heroin, eight pounds of cocaine, 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 478,000 fentanyl pills, five handguns and three rifles.
myeverettnews.com
Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning
Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
westsideseattle.com
King County Prosecuting Atttorney's office files charges following drug bust
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against each of the individuals involved in this major Burien Police Department/King County Sherriff’s Office drug bust out of Burien. King County Prosecuting Attorney-elect Leesa Manion. “Removing lethal narcotics from the street and stopping drug trafficking is a top priority...
capitolhillseattle.com
One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire
One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
Comments / 2