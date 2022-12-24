Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Related
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash. — A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday. Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide. No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.
Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant
SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a life-saving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at Harborview Medical Center. After waiting on a...
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
Gamez: How I got back to Seattle after flight was canceled in Vegas
It was a wonderful holiday with family back in Michigan with my in-laws, sans the blizzard-like conditions that blew in from Canada. But on the way home, I knew something was off. First, it started when we arrived in Detroit and waited almost two hours for a ride-share to pick...
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
KOMO News
Stuck travelers at Sea-Tac Airport rebooking flights days in advance after cancellations
SEATAC, Wash. — Monday marked a tough travel day for people flying to and from their holiday destinations at Sea-Tac Airport following major weather issues last week. Two runways at Sea-Tac Airport closed for hours on Christmas Eve after an ice storm which led to thousands of people having to deal with cancelled or delayed flight throughout the holiday weekend.
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
The Suburban Times
Day Island Residents Battle Rising Tides
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Tuesday morning, residents on Day Island in University Place found many of their homes with water inside due to the king tides rising from Puget Sound. Fortunately, there were no injuries or rescues necessary. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a...
Cancellations and delays continue to impact Sea-Tac, airports nationwide
The travel woes continue for thousands of passengers at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport this holiday weekend, as hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed. This is a ripple effect from the ice storm that hit Puget Sound, as well as the winter storms impacting other airports across the country.
kpq.com
7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington
MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
TikToks from Seattle's ice storm showing people crawling up icy streets on their hands and knees and cars crashing in slow-motion into each other
Videos show people walking dogs on their hands and knees and using ice picks to traverse the roads.
liveineverett.com
Everett’s Nordic Heritage, Celebrated
"The jagged summits of the Olympics now appeared clear and cold, sticking out of the dark, green bank of firs on the foothills. I thought of Norway. This scene was different but just as beautiful." - O.B. Iverson, Norwegian immigrant who settled north of Seattle in the 19th century. My...
sunset.com
17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)
Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
publicola.com
New Sound Transit Options Would Move Future Light Rail Station Out of Chinatown-International District
After facing heavy criticism from many within the Chinatown-International District over a new light rail station, Sound Transit is considering new options that would move the station out of the neighborhood. The agency is now studying a location north of the CID, a block from the existing Pioneer Square Station...
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Man takes canoe ride through Seattle floodwater, and more of today's top videos
A man took a canoe for a ride through floodwater in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, a winter storm has left over 50 dead across several states, and more of today's top videos.
Comments / 0