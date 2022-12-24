ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whatcomtalk.com

Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion

Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KOMO News

Stuck travelers at Sea-Tac Airport rebooking flights days in advance after cancellations

SEATAC, Wash. — Monday marked a tough travel day for people flying to and from their holiday destinations at Sea-Tac Airport following major weather issues last week. Two runways at Sea-Tac Airport closed for hours on Christmas Eve after an ice storm which led to thousands of people having to deal with cancelled or delayed flight throughout the holiday weekend.
SEATAC, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Day Island Residents Battle Rising Tides

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Tuesday morning, residents on Day Island in University Place found many of their homes with water inside due to the king tides rising from Puget Sound. Fortunately, there were no injuries or rescues necessary. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
WASHINGTON STATE
liveineverett.com

Everett’s Nordic Heritage, Celebrated

"The jagged summits of the Olympics now appeared clear and cold, sticking out of the dark, green bank of firs on the foothills. I thought of Norway. This scene was different but just as beautiful." - O.B. Iverson, Norwegian immigrant who settled north of Seattle in the 19th century. My...
EVERETT, WA
sunset.com

17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)

Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
SEATTLE, WA

