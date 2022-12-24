Kim Roxie has given beauty its own definition with her clean cosmetics line, LAMIK. The Houston native began LAMIK (pronounced La-Meek) after falling in love with makeup while working at the counter. After graduating from her HBCU, Clark Atlanta University, she focused on brows and opened up her own shop servicing black women and their beauty needs. Roxie worked her own makeup for 14 years, and once she decided to close her doors, she knew that products were next.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO