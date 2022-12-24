Read full article on original website
Konnan Reveals WWE Star & Sister Have Offered Him A Kidney
Lucha libre legend Konnan successfully underwent kidney transplant surgery in 2007. This was necessary due to years of painkiller and anti-inflammatory medication usage. Sadly though, two years ago, it was reported he needed a second transplant, which was obviously heartbreaking news for the former WCW star. While speaking on his...
Reported WrestleMania 39 Spoilers Have Roman Reigns Dropping WWE Championship Before The Event
WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching, and the speculation is that The Rock will be a vital part of the show. However, the belief is he has yet to actually agree to participate, which is holding up WWE’s plans. Now though WrestlingNews.co has reported WWE has the two main events penciled in, with Cody Rhodes set to feature in one of the main events regardless. That is because if The Rock wrestlers Roman Reigns, then Rhodes will challenge Seth Rollins. While if The Rock doesn’t compete, then Rhodes will challenge Reigns, and Drew McIntryre will instead face Rollins.
Ricky Steamboat Reveals The Real Reason He Turned Down Ric Flair’s Last Match
As soon as it was announced that Ric Flair was having a final match, fans began to speculate who his opponent would be and would end up being the tag team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal; many were hoping for Ricky Steamboat. Steamboat, though, would say he didn’t want to ruin what he’d done in his final run with Jericho, and it would subsequently be confirmed he’d turned down the opportunity.
Courtney Love Makes Surprising Allegation Against Kurt Cobain
Former Hole singer and actress Courtney Love recently appeared on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron. During a wide-ranging and lengthy interview, Love revealed she had written a song for her late husband, legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, called “Justice for Kurt.”. The 58-year-old Love would go on to...
Shawn Spears AEW Future Again In Doubt Following Tweet
Just two months ago, there was speculation that Shawn Spears was set to be the next wrestler departing AEW after he posted a “Goodbye” gif on Twitter. And when you added the fact the 41-year-old hadn’t wrestled since May, it seemed plausible. Nonetheless, he actually returned to AEW the following week on Dynamite and competed on the next Rampage tapings, reveling after the match he had been on hiatus due to the death of his mother.
Dope Frontman Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Be Known As Singer Of Static-X
Dope frontman Edsel Dope is widely believed to be the current singer of Static-X. The band’s former singer, Wayne Static, passed away in 2014 at the age of 48 after mixing prescription drugs and alcohol. Static founded the group in 1994, and the band achieved commercial success with their...
Dax Harwood Comments On CM Punk Potentially Returning To AEW
CM Punk is currently home recovering from a torn triceps, and unless there is a miraculous recovery still has months of rehab ahead of him. And while it’s believed Punk will eventually return to the ring, many doubt it will be for AEW, given everything that went down during the All Out post-show brawl with The Elite. Nevertheless, speaking on his new podcast FTR’s Dax Harwood has said that he hopes Punk does continue to be All Elite, noting that all four men want what’s best for pro wrestling, and with them together, it makes AEW’s roster that much deeper.
Shaquille O’Neal Wants to ‘Get Sexier’ in 2023, But First, He’s Hosting a Massive Virtual NYE Party
One of the hottest New Year’s Eve parties of 2023 is available to attend from the comfort of your living room. On Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. PT, noted music fan and party purveyor Shaquille O’Neal is appearing in virtual reality with a gaggle of high caliber pals — Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek, Killer Mike, Whipped Cream and, of course, Shaq’s DJ alter-ego DJ DIESEL — for an hourlong rager to ring in 2023. And because VR offers no limits on the type of fete one can throw, this bash —...
Tony Khan Comments On AEW Wrestlers Being Unhappy With Their Lack Of Television Time
Ever since Tony Khan began signing former WWE talents, there were rumors of unrest, with AEW originals feeling they were missing out on precious television time. And over time, this has grown to where there has been speculation on talents wanting out of their deals. Now though, Khan has commented on this while being interviewed by Grapsody and compared their situation to that of real sports where teams have backups, noting they don’t complain. However, he doesn’t seem to be letting it get him down, as he says he understands and takes it with a smile.
Bray Wyatt Pays Tribute To Luke Harper In First Match Back (w/Video)
When WWE first announced that Bray Wyatt would be at their big annual Boxing Day house show at Madison Square Garden, many assumed he would simply cut a promo. However, he would actually wrestle his first match in almost two years when he defeated Jinder Mahal. And while this is newsworthy on its own, the fact that he paid tribute to former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper makes it more significant. Fan-filmed footage of this can be viewed below.
Talk Is Jericho: Charlie Benante Talks Dime, Vinnie & The Pantera Celebration
The Pantera reunion tribute tour with original members, singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown launched this month in Mexico with Charlie Benante on drums in honor of his great friend, Vinnie Paul, and Zakk Wylde on guitar in tribute to the great Dimebag Darrell Abbott. Charlie Benante explains how this tour came together, who contacted him, and when and why he agreed to play. He discusses learning the songs and playing them in Vinnie’s style, his favorite riffs and fills, and what he thinks about the fan reaction so far. Charlie gives a detailed look into his rehearsals with Pantera, forming the set list, bonding with Rex, Pantera’s musical legacy, the Van Halen influence, and how his longtime bandmates in Anthrax reacted when he told them what he was doing. Charlie also shares some great memories and stories about Dime and Vinnie, including how he initially met them both, gigs that Pantera and Anthrax played together, and Eddie Van Halen’s emotional and touching tribute at Dime’s funeral.
Ed Sheeran & Dani Filth Collaboration Appears To Be Progressing
Pop star Ed Sheeran and Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth have previously teased working on music together. Now it appears that collaboration is moving forward as Filth recently shared a photo of he and Sheeran having lunch together after “having just done something fun.”. Producer Scott Atkins is...
