Amanda Davis
4d ago
I was listening to this on the police scanner. it was absolutely horrific 😢 prayers to all the families involved and the first responders that had to call d.o.a when they walked up on scene.
Susan Docken
4d ago
So sad, especially here at Christmas time. 🙏 "Prayers for all the families and the injured person. 🙏
KLTV
18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hurst Firefighter Dies Off-Duty at Home, Department Confirms
Hurst Firefighter Jon Webb passed away at his home Christmas Eve, the department announced in a press release Tuesday. "Firefighter Webb was one of the most knowledgeable firefighters you will ever know. His love for the job and service to the community exceeded his knowledge," Fire Chief David Palla said. "We are all grieving the loss of our brother and lifting up his family during this incredibly painful time."
KLTV
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in Watauga
A motorcyclist has died from Tuesday’s fiery crash on Highway 377 in Watauga. The motorcycle and a pick-up collided near Starnes Road and the bike burst into flames.
Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
One person killed in east Dallas shooting overnight
At least one person has died in an east Dallas shooting overnight. The victim was found shot in a car on Ferguson Road near 635-LBJ. Police found the driver’s side window had been shot out.
Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire
TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie maintenance worker checking pipes killed by person who thought he was a burglar, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking to see if pipes at a Grand Prairie apartment complex had burst. Cesar Montelongo was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive, where several pipes had ruptured. Grand Prairie...
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. at the Clayton Pointe Apartments along the 2900 block...
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
fox4news.com
Dallas man found dead in Colorado at 'suspicious' scene, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Police in Colorado are investigating a possible homicide after a Dallas man was found dead inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs. 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado from Dallas was found inside a gray, four-door truck on the side of the road near I-25 on Dec. 20. Police have...
fox4news.com
Dallas police seek driver who fled crash that seriously injured pedestrian
DALLAS - Police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Dallas late Friday night. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 3100 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a gold...
5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
fox4news.com
Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
fox4news.com
Teen suspect still on the run one year after shooting that killed 3 teens in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - It has been one year since a shooting at Garland convenience store killed three teenagers, including a mother's innocent 14-year-old son. "Me and my family, it's not the same no more. At all," said Lluneli Lopez, the mother of Xavier Gonzalez. Police say the alleged killer shot...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Dec. 19-25, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 19-25, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, on two Wood County Warrants for Stalking and Harassment. (She was released from jail Dec. 24, 2022. Bond was set at $30,000 on the stalking charge and $5,00 on the harassment charge, according to Wood County jail records, available at mywoodcounty.com)
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reports
Missing 22-year-old Student Tanner Hoang --Photo byCBS News. This is such sad news, according to news reports, a 22-year-old student missing from Texas A&M University, Tanner Hoang’s body may have been found. Authorities say that they recovered a body from the water near the trail where Hoang’s car had been found.
