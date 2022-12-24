ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmo, TX

Comments / 7

Amanda Davis
4d ago

I was listening to this on the police scanner. it was absolutely horrific 😢 prayers to all the families involved and the first responders that had to call d.o.a when they walked up on scene.

Reply(2)
3
Susan Docken
4d ago

So sad, especially here at Christmas time. 🙏 "Prayers for all the families and the injured person. 🙏

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hurst Firefighter Dies Off-Duty at Home, Department Confirms

Hurst Firefighter Jon Webb passed away at his home Christmas Eve, the department announced in a press release Tuesday. "Firefighter Webb was one of the most knowledgeable firefighters you will ever know. His love for the job and service to the community exceeded his knowledge," Fire Chief David Palla said. "We are all grieving the loss of our brother and lifting up his family during this incredibly painful time."
HURST, TX
KLTV

Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
LINDALE, TX
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS19

Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire

TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
TYLER, TX
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Dec. 19-25, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 19-25, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, on two Wood County Warrants for Stalking and Harassment. (She was released from jail Dec. 24, 2022. Bond was set at $30,000 on the stalking charge and $5,00 on the harassment charge, according to Wood County jail records, available at mywoodcounty.com)
WINNSBORO, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy