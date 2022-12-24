ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County

Allegheny County reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify transmission levels as "low." New cases, hospitalizations and deaths, however, continue. Resources Allegheny County's COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites Housing and mental health supports amid COVID
