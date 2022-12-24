Allegheny County reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify transmission levels as "low." New cases, hospitalizations and deaths, however, continue. Resources Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites Housing and mental health supports amid COVID […] The post COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO