The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
Fox 19

Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s déjà vu all over again—the Bengals are in a bind at right tackle. But one solution fans and commentators have been trying hard to manifest over the last 48 hours is likely not in the cards, according to Head Coach Zac Taylor.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return

The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Yardbarker

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings

Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral

The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon. They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach. After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got...
DENVER, CO
Pewter Report

Bucs’ Usage Of Rookie RB White Continues To Baffle

The Bucs’ offensive coaches have done plenty of questionable things throughout the 2022 season, but perhaps the biggest recurring theme has been the sporadic and baffling use of rookie running back Rachaad White. The team’s third-round pick has continued to show week by week that he’s deserving of more snaps – perhaps more of a 50/50 split with Leonard Fournette. Yet most weeks, it’s Fournette out-snapping White, and often by a significant margin.
ARIZONA STATE
NESN

How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals

It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today

The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit. Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pewter Report

Bucs vs. Panthers Wednesday Injury Report: Several Injured Bucs Return

Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Bucs RB Dealing With Previously Undisclosed Injury

Following a game where he was the absolute workhorse of the Bucs offense, running back Leonard Fournette disclosed on Twitter that he has been dealing with a very painful injury while trying to help his team make the playoffs. In a since-deleted tweet, Fournette disclosed that part of the reason it looks like he has not been able to run with the speed and acceleration he and Bucs fans would like him to is due to a Lisfranc injury he has been suffering through.
Pewter Report

Important Bucs’ Starter Re-aggravates Injury

Not much has come easy for the Bucs this season, which left a 19-16 overtime win against the Cardinals feel a bit empty despite improving to 7-8 on the season. And to pour on top of the difficulties, starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs re-aggravated his injury. Wirfs was seen limping...
Pewter Report

Week 16 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs at Cardinals

Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names His Sleeper Team For Tom Brady

Tom Brady said on his latest Let's Go! podcast that he's not thinking about retirement at the moment. Those comments have motivated pundits to keep speculating where he might play in 2023. While Colin Cowherd still sees the San Francisco 49ers as the "obvious" landing spot, he wondered why "nobody...

