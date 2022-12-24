Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL is investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty' play on Bengals' Eli Apple in Patriots' Christmas Eve defeat
League officials do not want to hand out a ban to the 24-year-old but could discipline him as early as Monday or Tuesday. On Saturday, Jones appeared to have slide-tackled Bengals CB Eli Apple.
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
Fox 19
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s déjà vu all over again—the Bengals are in a bind at right tackle. But one solution fans and commentators have been trying hard to manifest over the last 48 hours is likely not in the cards, according to Head Coach Zac Taylor.
Yardbarker
Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Yardbarker
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings
Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral
The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon. They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach. After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got...
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Usage Of Rookie RB White Continues To Baffle
The Bucs’ offensive coaches have done plenty of questionable things throughout the 2022 season, but perhaps the biggest recurring theme has been the sporadic and baffling use of rookie running back Rachaad White. The team’s third-round pick has continued to show week by week that he’s deserving of more snaps – perhaps more of a 50/50 split with Leonard Fournette. Yet most weeks, it’s Fournette out-snapping White, and often by a significant margin.
How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals
It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today
The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit. Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year...
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Panthers Wednesday Injury Report: Several Injured Bucs Return
Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Pewter Report
Bucs RB Dealing With Previously Undisclosed Injury
Following a game where he was the absolute workhorse of the Bucs offense, running back Leonard Fournette disclosed on Twitter that he has been dealing with a very painful injury while trying to help his team make the playoffs. In a since-deleted tweet, Fournette disclosed that part of the reason it looks like he has not been able to run with the speed and acceleration he and Bucs fans would like him to is due to a Lisfranc injury he has been suffering through.
Pewter Report
Important Bucs’ Starter Re-aggravates Injury
Not much has come easy for the Bucs this season, which left a 19-16 overtime win against the Cardinals feel a bit empty despite improving to 7-8 on the season. And to pour on top of the difficulties, starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs re-aggravated his injury. Wirfs was seen limping...
Pewter Report
Week 16 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs at Cardinals
Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
The Spun
Colin Cowherd Names His Sleeper Team For Tom Brady
Tom Brady said on his latest Let's Go! podcast that he's not thinking about retirement at the moment. Those comments have motivated pundits to keep speculating where he might play in 2023. While Colin Cowherd still sees the San Francisco 49ers as the "obvious" landing spot, he wondered why "nobody...
