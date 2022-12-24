Following a game where he was the absolute workhorse of the Bucs offense, running back Leonard Fournette disclosed on Twitter that he has been dealing with a very painful injury while trying to help his team make the playoffs. In a since-deleted tweet, Fournette disclosed that part of the reason it looks like he has not been able to run with the speed and acceleration he and Bucs fans would like him to is due to a Lisfranc injury he has been suffering through.

2 DAYS AGO